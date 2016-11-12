‘I’ve been blessed’: Central coach Jamey DuBose celebrates milestone

The celebration for win No. 102 might turn out to be a bigger party, but Friday night was still a special one for coach Jamey DuBose.
Central’s 48-9 win over Auburn in the second round of the AHSAA Class 7A state playoffs was coach DuBose’s 100th career victory.
Players presented DuBose with the game ball, a No. 100 Red Devils jersey and a plaque to honor their coach’s achievement.
“It meant a lot to me, it meant a lot to him and it meant a lot to us as a team,” Central quarterback Zion Webb said. “He did a lot for us when he first came, so we had to give something back to him.”
The Red Devils are now two wins away from the program’s first state title in 23 yards.
A rematch of last year’s state semifinals game against McGill-Toolen is on deck, but DuBose allowed himself to enjoy the moment.
“I’m real proud to get it with this team…” DuBose said. “The kids really wanted to do it for me. It goes back to the relationship that I think our team has not just with me, but with all our coaches. We are a tight knit group.”
When DuBose took over as Central’s coach three years ago, he hit the ground running. The Red Devils have won three straight regional titles under Dubose, a first for the program, with a 29-7 overall record under the coach.
DuBose came to Phenix City after successful stints at Florence and Prattville. DuBose won four state titles at Prattville, two as Bill Clark’s offensive coordinator and two as the head coach.
DuBose considers his 100th career win a shared achievement with players past and present.
“I’ve been blessed and fortunate,” DuBose said. “I’ve had really good, coachable kids and great coaches who work hard. It’s not about me. It’s about all the kids. I wish I could have every player and every coach that’s been with me and throw a party right now.”
DuBose might get that party if Central wins two more games this season.
Michael Niziolek: 334-332-8572, @wareagleextra
