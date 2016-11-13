High school roundup: Panthers finish eighth in state cross country; Columbus sixth in cheerleading

The Smiths Station boys cross country team finished eighth in the AHSAA Class 7A state meet on Saturday.
The Panthers finished with 192 points. Auburn won with 59.
Tyler Harman led Smiths Station with a 14th-place finish with a time of 16:13.54)
The other Smiths Station runners were Silas Franklin (22nd, 16:25.92), Charles Hughes (58th, 17:10.62), Seth Mattocks (66th, 17;17.79) and Chandler Moulton (80th, 17:32.50).
The Smiths Station and Central girls team didn’t compete as teams.
Smiths Station runners were Waverly Peters (119th, 23:18.93), Payton Evans (125th, 23:50.49), Alana Tapia (128th, 23;57.27), Ellie Woodham (129th, 24:08.90) and Carson Collins (130th, 24:08.96).
Central’s Ariel Sadler finished 106th with a time of 22:27.99.
Columbus, Harris County compete in state cheerleading event
Columbus finished sixth in the GHSA Class 4A state cheerleading championships on Saturday at the Columbus Civic Center.
The Lady Blue Devils finished with a score of 246. Cedartown won with 281.
Harris County competed in the 5A event. The Lady Tigers failed to make the top six.
Late Friday
Pinecrest Academy 14, Brookstone 7
CUMMING, Ga. Brookstone scored to tie the game at 7-7 early in the fourth quarter. But Pinecrest went on a long drive to win the game 14-7 on Friday night in the first round of the Class A-private school state playoffs.
Josh Long scored on a 1-yard run for the Cougars.
Brookstone, which was the No. 24 seed for the playoffs, finished its season at 4-7. Pinecrest, the No. 9 seed, is 7-4 and will be at Wesleyan next week.
Source: forsythnews.com
Monroe Academy 48, Glenwood 17
MONROEVILLE, Ala. Glenwood scored the first 10 points of the game, but Monroe Academy scored the next 42 to advance to the AISA Class 3A title game with a 48-17 win on Friday night.
The Volunteer twin brothers, Griffin McKenzie and Dalton McKenzie were instrumental in the victory as they accounted for four Volunteer touchdowns in the first half.
Glenwood finished with an 8-4 record, while Monroe Academy, 11-1, will face Bessemer Academy, also 11-1, in the title game.
Key play: The Gators linebacker Mario Richmond forced a fumble by Monroe’s Griffin McKenzie and Chad Dykes picked up the ball and ran 51 yards to give the Gators a 10-0 first quarter lead.
Difference maker: Glenwood’s Cameron O’Neill scored the only offensive touchdown for the Gators when he caught a pass from Brandon Moseley and went 65 yards for the touchdown. He finished with 7 catches for 154 yards and a TD.
Individual stats: Quarterback Brandon Moseley, 13 completions on 31 attempts for one TD and 1 interception, rushed 8 times for 41 yards. Kashe Boatner rushed 11 times for 44 yards and had 12 tackles and assists on defense.
Coach quote: “Monroe’s No. 14 and No. 4 were good players and I have said all year that to win in November, you have to run the ball. We fell behind and could not stay with the running game,” said Glenwood coach Jason Gibson.
Ronald Frazier
Friday in Monroeville, Ala.
Glenwood
10
0
0
7
—17
Monroe
14
14
7
13
—48
First Quarter
G-Thomas Camacho 44-yard fields goal, 6:45
G-Chad Dykes 51 fumble recovery return (Camacho kick), 6:11
MA-Dalton McKenzie 5 pass from Griffin McKenzie (Lane Powell kick), 5:09
MA-Dalton McKenzie 12 run (Powell kick), 2:30
Second Quarter
MA-Dalton McKenzie 65 pass from Griffin McKenzie (Powell kick), 9:02
MA-Dalton McKenzie 45 run (Powell kick), 1:36
Third Quarter
MA-Drew Black 61 pass from Andrew Lambert (Powell kick), 9:28
Fourth Quarter
MA-Isaac Brewton 2 run (Powell kick), 6:20
G-Cameron O’Neill 65 pass from Brandon Moseley (Camacho kick), 4:21
MA-Max Carter 4 run (kick failed), 1:53
