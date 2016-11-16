Five Blue Devils sign softball, golf scholarships

Five Columbus High athletes signed Wednesday, bringing the total to 10 for the early signing period.
The five who signed on the final day of the early signing period were softball players Raleigh Williams, Marlisa Scott, Erin Smith and golfers Nolan Miller and Daniel Davis.
Williams signed with Kennesaw State, a Division I school in the Atlantic Sun Conference. The outfielder batted .365 with six homers, eight doubles, two triples and 30 RBIs this past season.
“Raleigh is a great hitter,” Columbus coach Jamie Wilson said. “She always strives for perfection. She is a strong outfielder with a great arm as well.
“Her hard hitting ability and great fielding has taken us far these past four years. I am glad that her hard work has paid off.”
Scott signed with Jackson State, a Division I program in the SWAC. Scott, an outfielder, batted .379 with four homers, 13 doubles, four triples and 37 RBIs.
“Marlisa’s leadership has been a strong factor over the years,” Wilson said. “She gives 100 percent each and every day. Her willingness to put the team first has helped teach and motivate the younger players how to be team players.”
Smith signed with Young Harris, a Division II school in the Peach Belt Conference, which is also home to Columbus State. Smith, an infielder, batted .390 with nine homers, three doubles and 29 RBIs.
“Erin has the ability to push herself and to strive to be better than the day before,” Wilson said. “In the four years that she has played for us, she has always wanted to see the team succeed. She is a great power hitter.”
Miller and Davis have been a part of one state championship in 2016 and one state-runner up finish in 2014. They have helped the Blue Devils win five high school majors (two-day events) in the past three seasons.
“Their work ethic and leadership has helped our program to be recognized not only as one of the best in the state in any classification, but also one of the best programs nationally,” Columbus coach Chris Parker said.
Miller, who signed with Mercer, a Division I program in the Southern Conference, finished last season with a 72.17 per round average. The Ledger-Enquirer’s Player of the Year was at par or better in six of his 12 rounds with a low round of 66 in the state tournament in which he earned medalist honors.
Davis won medalist honors for Region 1-5A last season and finished the season with a 74.3 average. Davis signed with Georgia College, a Division II program in the Peach Belt Conference.
