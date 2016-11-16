Valley Preps

November 16, 2016

Central’s Johnson, Vance head to Savannah State

By Kevin Price

The Savannah State women’s basketball program won the Division I Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and advanced to the NCAA tournament just two years ago.

Central-Phenix City players Teyah Johnson and Kayla Vance hope to be a part of Savannah State’s success in the future.

The two Lady Red Devils signed with Savannah State on Wednesday.

Johnson, a guard, averaged 5.8 points a game last season. She also handed out 45 assists and made 22 steals.

“Teyah loves the game of basketball,” Central coach Carolyn Wright said. “She brings a lot of energy to the game. She has the capacity to shoot the ball from outside as well as drive to the basket. Teyah can play (both guard positions).”

Vance, a forward, averaged 9.9 points and 6.3 rebounds a game a year ago. She also had 453 steals and 12 blocked shots.

“Kayla plays at the forward position,” Wright said. “She demands respect inside and outside the paint.

“Our guards have a lot more confidence in their shots because of her rebounding ability. KV is one of our go to-players and we can depend on her to get the job done.”

Central is 1-1 this season and returns to the court on Friday at Northside High at 6 p.m.

