Ex-Columbus High golfer Jimmy Beck falls in Visa Open playoff

Former Columbus High standout Jimmy Beck made it into a playoff but eventually fell short in the season-ending Visa Open in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Sunday.
The Visa Open is part of the PGA Tour LatinoAmérica.
Beck shot a 68 to rally from three shots down in the final round. He tied with Nathan Lashley (69) and Kent Bulle (71) at 9-under-par 275.
Lashley and Bulle both made two-putt birdies on the first playoff hole, but Beck was unable to get up-and-down for birdie after missing the green.
Bulle made won on the second playoff hole.
Beck shots rounds of 71, 67 and 69 before Sunday.
Beck played in seven events and had four top 25 finishes before Sunday.
Beck missed qualifying for the 2017 web.com Tour as he was knocked out in the second round earlier this month.
