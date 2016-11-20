Quality teams, players highlight field for Columbus Classic

When George Williams started the Columbus Classic three years ago, he wanted a showcase for some of the best teams and players in the Southeast.
Numerous Division-I signees will be playing the two days event, which features five girls games on Monday and six boys games on Tuesday. All will be played at Columbus High.
“This event has really grown to be an outstanding basketball event with some of the best high school and college recruits in the state of Alabama and Georgia,” Williams said. “This event will give all the local teams a chance to showcase their talents along with the competition that should prepare them for their upcoming season.”
The girls event four ranked teams, including Columbus (No. 1 in 4A), Carver (No. 7 in 4A), Kendrick (No. 7 in 3A) and Harris County (No. 10 in 5A).
Among the girls players who will be competing are Columbus’ Tatyana Wyatt, who has signed with Kentucky and Ariyah Copeland, who has signed with Alabama. The Lady Blue Devils have three other Division-I signees, just in other sports. Jha’Meshia Griffin has signed to play volleyball at Georgia State; Marlisa Scott has signed to play softball at Jackson State and Brittany Floyd has signed to run track at UAB.
Also, Harris County’s Jessika Carter is one of the most sought-after members of the Class of 2018. The 6-foot-3 post player is the No. 11 player in the country at her position, according to espn.com.
“Some of the state’s best post players will be showcased,” Kyle Sandy of sandyspiel.com, which covers high school basketball statewide, said.
”Kendrick will have to handle Harris County’s exceptional size inside in the form of Jessika Carter. The Blue Devils’ Tatyana Wyatt and Ariyah Copeland might be the best one-two punch in the state.”
The Langston Hughes boys team is No. 3 in 6A. Langston Hughes features a pair of Division I signees in Khalil Cuffee (Southeast Missouri State) and Derrick Cook (Northeastern). Junior Landers Nolley is receiving interest from multiple major schools.
Sandy said the boys field is indeed highlighted by Langston Hughes.
“Both Grady and Lambert will be rebuilding this season, while Mays is a wildcard, a team full of athletic and long guards.” Sandy said. “Northside and Shaw will certainly be tested and give their coaches a good feel of the direction their season is heading.”
Note: Tickets are $5 for students and $7 for adults. Children 4 years of age and younger will be admitted free.
2016 Columbus Classic
All games at Columbus High
Monday
Girls
1 p.m. Hardaway vs. Russell County
2:30 p.m. Kendrick vs. Harris County
4 p.m. Northside vs. Grady
5:30 p.m. Carver vs. R.E. Lee
7 p.m. Columbus vs. Jeff Davis
Tuesday
Boys
12:30 p.m. Hardaway vs. Russell County
2 p.m. Northside vs. Langston Hughes
3:30 p.m. Harris County vs. Grady
5 p.m. Carver vs. Lambert
6:30 p.m. Columbus vs. Kendrick
8 p.m. Shaw vs. Mays
