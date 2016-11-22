Northside falls to Langston Hughes in Columbus Classic

Landers Nolley scored 50 points to lead Langston Hughes to a 105-65 victory over Northside on Tuesday in the Columbus Classic.
Langston Hughes is the No. 3 ranked team in Class 6A. Northside is a 4A school.
Martell Robinson led Northside with 17 points.
Tuesday at Columbus High
L. Hughes
22
25
32
26
—
105
Northside
18
20
16
11
—
65
Langston Hughes (105)
Derrick Cook 20, Bryant 2, Mathews 4, Khalil Coffee 18, McCloney 5, Butts 6, Landers Nolley 50.
Northside (65)
Apiag 1, Anderson 9, Adams 1, Green 6, Martell Robinson 17, Horton 2, Davis 2, Richardson 2, Cordele Scott 13, Hatcher 2, Trevon Hall 10.
Records: Langston Hughes 1-1, Northside 0-2. Next: Northside, home vs. Westover, Dec. 3, 6 p.m.
Girls
Glenwood 71, Tift Area 40
Quan Holton scored 24 points to lead Glenwood to a 71-40 victory over Tift Area on Tuesday in the Terrell Tip Off Tournament in Dawson, Ga.
Tuesday at Dawson, Ga.
Glenwood
15
27
17
12
—
71
Tift Area
10
10
12
8
—
40
Glenwood (71)
Quan Holton 24, Dajia Jones. 16, Audrey Crowe 11, Katie Suarez. 11, W. Anderson. 5, B. Fanning. 2, A. Brown. 1, Mr. Grant. 1.
Tift Area (40)
Shanteria Taylor 13, M Strength. 7, C Bryan. 6, A Carswell. 5, M Paulk. 4, F Raines. 3, R Ward. 2.
Records: Glenwood 2-0. Next: Glenwood at Lakeside Monday.
Late Monday Girls
Columbus 72, Jeff Davis 25
Tatyana Wyatt and Ariyah Copeland scored 21 points apiece to lead No. 1 Columbus to a 72-25 win over Jeff Davis on Monday night in the Columbus Classic.
Monday at Columbus High
Jeff Davis
6
15
0
4
—
25
Columbus
14
20
29
9
—
72
Jeff Davis (25)
Keeyah 18, Williams 2, Perry 2, Payne 2, Thomas 1.
Columbus (72)
Floyd 2, Williams 8, Scott 6, Walker 2, Moody 2, Wyatt 21, Hollingsworth 2, Vasquez 2, Trapp 2, Griffin 2, Howard 2, Copeland 21
Records: Columbus 2-0. Next: Columbus, vs. Collins Hill.
Carver 78, R.E. Lee 33
Mariah Igus scored 18 points as No. 7 Carver beat R.E. Lee 78-33 on Monday night in the Columbus Classic.
Monday at Columbus High
R.E. Lee
3
11
9
10
—
33
Carver
13
22
31
12
—
78
R.E. Lee (33)
Broughton 15; Lee 8; Fantroy 4; Williams 2; Whiting 2; Diaz 1; Reese 1
Carver (78)
Mariah Igus 18; Alycia Reese 15; Mya Millner 12; Maliyah Holloway 9; Ivory Martin 6; Malaysia Howard 6; JaNya Love-Hill 4; Sya Hall 4; Kaela Archie 2; Shania Riles 2.
Records: Carver 3-0. Next: Carver, at Kendrick.
Comments