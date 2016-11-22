Valley Preps

November 22, 2016 8:29 PM

Northside falls to Langston Hughes in Columbus Classic

Valley Preps

Local coverage of high school sports

From staff reports

Landers Nolley scored 50 points to lead Langston Hughes to a 105-65 victory over Northside on Tuesday in the Columbus Classic.

Langston Hughes is the No. 3 ranked team in Class 6A. Northside is a 4A school.

Martell Robinson led Northside with 17 points.

Tuesday at Columbus High

L. Hughes

22

25

32

26

105

Northside

18

20

16

11

65

Langston Hughes (105)

Derrick Cook 20, Bryant 2, Mathews 4, Khalil Coffee 18, McCloney 5, Butts 6, Landers Nolley 50.

Northside (65)

Apiag 1, Anderson 9, Adams 1, Green 6, Martell Robinson 17, Horton 2, Davis 2, Richardson 2, Cordele Scott 13, Hatcher 2, Trevon Hall 10.

Records: Langston Hughes 1-1, Northside 0-2. Next: Northside, home vs. Westover, Dec. 3, 6 p.m.

 

Girls

Glenwood 71, Tift Area 40

Quan Holton scored 24 points to lead Glenwood to a 71-40 victory over Tift Area on Tuesday in the Terrell Tip Off Tournament in Dawson, Ga.

Tuesday at Dawson, Ga.

Glenwood

15

27

17

12

71

Tift Area

10

10

12

8

40

Glenwood (71)

Quan Holton 24, Dajia Jones. 16, Audrey Crowe 11, Katie Suarez. 11, W. Anderson. 5, B. Fanning. 2, A. Brown. 1, Mr. Grant. 1.

Tift Area (40)

Shanteria Taylor 13, M Strength. 7, C Bryan. 6, A Carswell. 5, M Paulk. 4, F Raines. 3, R Ward. 2.

Records: Glenwood 2-0. Next: Glenwood at Lakeside Monday.

 

Late Monday Girls

Columbus 72, Jeff Davis 25

Tatyana Wyatt and Ariyah Copeland scored 21 points apiece to lead No. 1 Columbus to a 72-25 win over Jeff Davis on Monday night in the Columbus Classic.

Monday at Columbus High

Jeff Davis

6

15

0

4

25

Columbus

14

20

29

9

72

Jeff Davis (25)

Keeyah 18, Williams 2, Perry 2, Payne 2, Thomas 1.

Columbus (72)

Floyd 2, Williams 8, Scott 6, Walker 2, Moody 2, Wyatt 21, Hollingsworth 2, Vasquez 2, Trapp 2, Griffin 2, Howard 2, Copeland 21

Records: Columbus 2-0. Next: Columbus, vs. Collins Hill.

 

Carver 78, R.E. Lee 33

Mariah Igus scored 18 points as No. 7 Carver beat R.E. Lee 78-33 on Monday night in the Columbus Classic.

Monday at Columbus High

R.E. Lee

3

11

9

10

33

Carver

13

22

31

12

78

R.E. Lee (33)

Broughton 15; Lee 8; Fantroy 4; Williams 2; Whiting 2; Diaz 1; Reese 1

Carver (78)

Mariah Igus 18; Alycia Reese 15; Mya Millner 12; Maliyah Holloway 9; Ivory Martin 6; Malaysia Howard 6; JaNya Love-Hill 4; Sya Hall 4; Kaela Archie 2; Shania Riles 2.

Records: Carver 3-0. Next: Carver, at Kendrick.

Related content

Valley Preps

Comments

Videos

Sideline Superstars: H2O Crew quenches thirst of Pacelli's football team

View more video

About Valley Preps

@leprepsports

David Mitchell has covered high schools and athletes in the Bi-City area for three years for the Ledger-Enquirer. Prior to joining the Ledger-Enquirer, Mitchell worked at the Gainesville (Ga.) Times. He is a graduate of Starr’s Mill High School and the University of Georgia.

Sports Videos