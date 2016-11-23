All-West Georgia Softball team

Player of the Year
Hannah George
Northside
Class: Junior
Pos.: P/CF
Stats: As a pitcher, 12-3 with 0.61 ERA, 92 innings pitched, 105 Ks, 0.769 WHIP, .147 OBA. As a batter, .478 average with nine homers, five triples, 35 RBIs, 33 runs, 12 stolen bases.
Pitcher of the Year
Brooke Wakenigg
Harris County
Class: Senior
Pos.: P
Stats: 12-7 with a 1.94 ERA, 90 Ks. Led team to a third-place finish in the GHSA Class 5A state tournament.
Hitter of the Year
Jada Chadwick
Northside
Class: Sophomore
Pos.: OF
Stats: .506 average with five homers, 10 doubles, 29 RBIs, 31 runs, nine stolen bases.
Coach of the Year
Brandon Jenkins
Northside
You need to know: Led Patriots to 29-5 record and a second-place finish in the GHSA Class 4A state tournament.
First team
Kayson Boatner
Northside
Class: Junior
Pos.: 1B
Stats: .376 average with six homers, nine doubles, 31 RBIs, 23 runs.
Raelee Weaver
Northside
Class: Freshman
Pos.: 2B
Stats: .375 average with five doubles, 22 RBIs, 24 runs and four stolen bases.
Gabi Apiag
Northside
Class: Sophomore
Pos.: SS
Stats: .373 average with three doubles, one triple, 10 RBIs, 23 runs, 15 stolen bases.
Sidney Mathis
Northside
Class: Senior
Pos.: OF
Stats: .413 average with two homers, eight doubles, three triples, 21 RBIs, 19 runs.
Jordan Wells
Northside
Class: Senior
Pos.: OF
Stats: .302 average with five homers, seven doubles, two triples, 24 RBIs, 33 runs and 125 stolen bases.
Kaleigh Sullivan
Columbus
Class: Senior
Pos.: P
Stats: 11 wins, 148 Ks.
Anna Runyon
Columbus
Class: Sophomore
Pos.: 3B
Stats: .313 average, two doubles, 16 RBIs.
Raleigh Williams
Columbus
Class: Senior
Pos.: OF
Stats: .365 average, six homers, eight doubles, two triples, 30 RBIs.
Erin Smith
Columbus
Class: Senior
Pos.: Util.
Stats: .390 average, nine homers, three doubles, 29 RBIs.
Marlisa Scott
Columbus
Class: Senior
Pos.: Util
Stats: .379 average, four homers, four triples, 13 doubles, 37 RBIs.
Katherine Snavely
Brookstone
Class: Senior
Pos.: C
Stats: .449 average with three homers and 23 RBIs.
Ashliegh Duty
Harris County
Class: Sophomore
Pos.: OF
Stats: .396 average with two doubles, 5 RBIs, 24 runs and four stolen bases.
Lilly Hooper
Harris County
Class: Senior
Pos.: Util
Stats: .367 average, four homers, eight doubles, three triples, 26 RBIs, 28 runs and five stolen bases.
Aiyannah Taylor
Hardaway
Class: Freshman
Pos.: Util
Stats: .523 average with eight doubles, two triples, 41 RBIs, 42 runs and seven stolen bases.
Nyiah Kelley
Jordan
Class: Freshman
Pos.: Util
Stats: .466 average, six doubles, one triple, 25 RBIs and 20 stolen bases.
Honorable mention
Brookstone – Leslie Harris, Haylee Johnson.; Columbus – Rowan Stucky, Karissa Rubio, Abby Wynn, Avery Hooper, Emily Davis, Hannah Morales.; Hardaway – Lilly Mitchell.; Harris County – Zoe Willis, Tierra Brooks, Morgan Charter.; Jordan – Tamia Kelley, Abby Nichols.; Shaw – Alexus McKay, Jordan Bagsby, Hannah Kennard, Alex Boeding.
