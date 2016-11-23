All-West Georgia Softball team

Valley Preps

Player of the Year

Hannah George

Northside

Class: Junior

Pos.: P/CF

Stats: As a pitcher, 12-3 with 0.61 ERA, 92 innings pitched, 105 Ks, 0.769 WHIP, .147 OBA. As a batter, .478 average with nine homers, five triples, 35 RBIs, 33 runs, 12 stolen bases.

Pitcher of the Year

Brooke Wakenigg

Harris County

Class: Senior

Pos.: P

Stats: 12-7 with a 1.94 ERA, 90 Ks. Led team to a third-place finish in the GHSA Class 5A state tournament.

Hitter of the Year

Jada Chadwick

Northside

Class: Sophomore

Pos.: OF

Stats: .506 average with five homers, 10 doubles, 29 RBIs, 31 runs, nine stolen bases.

Coach of the Year

Brandon Jenkins

Northside

You need to know: Led Patriots to 29-5 record and a second-place finish in the GHSA Class 4A state tournament.

First team

Kayson Boatner

Northside

Class: Junior

Pos.: 1B

Stats: .376 average with six homers, nine doubles, 31 RBIs, 23 runs.

Raelee Weaver

Northside

Class: Freshman

Pos.: 2B

Stats: .375 average with five doubles, 22 RBIs, 24 runs and four stolen bases.

Gabi Apiag

Northside

Class: Sophomore

Pos.: SS

Stats: .373 average with three doubles, one triple, 10 RBIs, 23 runs, 15 stolen bases.

Sidney Mathis

Northside

Class: Senior

Pos.: OF

Stats: .413 average with two homers, eight doubles, three triples, 21 RBIs, 19 runs.

Jordan Wells

Northside

Class: Senior

Pos.: OF

Stats: .302 average with five homers, seven doubles, two triples, 24 RBIs, 33 runs and 125 stolen bases.

Kaleigh Sullivan

Columbus

Class: Senior

Pos.: P

Stats: 11 wins, 148 Ks.

Anna Runyon

Columbus

Class: Sophomore

Pos.: 3B

Stats: .313 average, two doubles, 16 RBIs.

Raleigh Williams

Columbus

Class: Senior

Pos.: OF

Stats: .365 average, six homers, eight doubles, two triples, 30 RBIs.

Erin Smith

Columbus

Class: Senior

Pos.: Util.

Stats: .390 average, nine homers, three doubles, 29 RBIs.

Marlisa Scott

Columbus

Class: Senior

Pos.: Util

Stats: .379 average, four homers, four triples, 13 doubles, 37 RBIs.

Katherine Snavely

Brookstone

Class: Senior

Pos.: C

Stats: .449 average with three homers and 23 RBIs.

Ashliegh Duty

Harris County

Class: Sophomore

Pos.: OF

Stats: .396 average with two doubles, 5 RBIs, 24 runs and four stolen bases.

Lilly Hooper

Harris County

Class: Senior

Pos.: Util

Stats: .367 average, four homers, eight doubles, three triples, 26 RBIs, 28 runs and five stolen bases.

Aiyannah Taylor

Hardaway

Class: Freshman

Pos.: Util

Stats: .523 average with eight doubles, two triples, 41 RBIs, 42 runs and seven stolen bases.

Nyiah Kelley

Jordan

Class: Freshman

Pos.: Util

Stats: .466 average, six doubles, one triple, 25 RBIs and 20 stolen bases.

Honorable mention

Brookstone – Leslie Harris, Haylee Johnson.; Columbus – Rowan Stucky, Karissa Rubio, Abby Wynn, Avery Hooper, Emily Davis, Hannah Morales.; Hardaway – Lilly Mitchell.; Harris County – Zoe Willis, Tierra Brooks, Morgan Charter.; Jordan – Tamia Kelley, Abby Nichols.; Shaw – Alexus McKay, Jordan Bagsby, Hannah Kennard, Alex Boeding.

