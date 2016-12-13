Valley Preps

Lakeside School baseball player signs with Birmingham-Southern

By Chuck Williams

Lakeside School pitcher and shortstop Reid Potthoff signed a scholarship with Birmingham-Southern College on Tuesday to play baseball for the Division III school.

The Eufaula, Ala., senior signed an academic scholarship with Birmingham-Southern because Division III schools don’t offer athletic scholarships.

“This means the world to me because my dream has been to play college baseball,” Potthoff said. “Now, I get the opportunity to play in a good program at Birmingham-Southern and get a great education. That means a lot.”

Potthoff is a three-sport standout at Lakeside. He recently played in the Alabama Independent School Association all-star football game as a wide receiver and kicker. He also plays basketball.

He is the son of Kevin and Courtney Potthoff.

Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams

