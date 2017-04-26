Valley Preps

April 26, 2017 10:51 AM

Here are all the teams, coaches, players named in 2017 All-Bi-City awards

By Jordan Hill

jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

Here are all of this year’s All-Bi-City teams and coaches for winter sports:

Girls Basketball

1A - 3A Teams

1A- 3A Player of the Year: LaDajia Jones, Glenwood

1A - 3A Coach of the Year: Fran McPherson, Marion County

4A - 7A Teams

4A - 7A Player of the Year: Tatyana Wyatt, Columbus

4A - 7A Coach of the Year: Anson Hudley, Carver

Boys Basketball

1A - 3A Teams

1A- 3A Player of the Year: Trip Day, Glenwood

1A - 3A Coach of the Year: Dusty Perdue, Glenwood

4A - 7A Teams

4A - 7A Player of the Year: Daniel Melvin, Carver

4A - 7A Coach of the Year: Warren Beaulah, Carver

Wrestling

First, second and honorable mention teams

Wrestlers of the Year: Spencer’s Elijah McNickels and Central’s Tony Morales

Coach of the Year: Tommy Sanders, Smiths Station

Swimming

First, second and honorable mention teams

Girls Swimmer of the Year: Hannah Mattson, Brookstone

Boys Swimmer of the Year: Jacob Abeyta, Northside

Swimming Coaches of the Year: Carver’s Lauren Freiberg and Jordan’s Mike McCraine

