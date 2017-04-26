Here are all the teams, coaches, players named in 2017 All-Bi-City awards

Here are all of this year’s All-Bi-City teams and coaches for winter sports:
Girls Basketball
1A- 3A Player of the Year: LaDajia Jones, Glenwood
1A - 3A Coach of the Year: Fran McPherson, Marion County
4A - 7A Player of the Year: Tatyana Wyatt, Columbus
4A - 7A Coach of the Year: Anson Hudley, Carver
Boys Basketball
1A- 3A Player of the Year: Trip Day, Glenwood
1A - 3A Coach of the Year: Dusty Perdue, Glenwood
4A - 7A Player of the Year: Daniel Melvin, Carver
4A - 7A Coach of the Year: Warren Beaulah, Carver
Wrestling
First, second and honorable mention teams
Wrestlers of the Year: Spencer’s Elijah McNickels and Central’s Tony Morales
Coach of the Year: Tommy Sanders, Smiths Station
Swimming
First, second and honorable mention teams
Girls Swimmer of the Year: Hannah Mattson, Brookstone
Boys Swimmer of the Year: Jacob Abeyta, Northside
Swimming Coaches of the Year: Carver’s Lauren Freiberg and Jordan’s Mike McCraine
