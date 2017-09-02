Brookstone football stretches win streak with latest victory

The Brookstone Cougars showed they were up to the task in their first road contest of 2017.
The Cougars picked up a 34-27 win Friday over First Presbyterian, which won seven games in 2016. Brookstone running back Richard Hill handled the brunt of the carries and walked away with five touchdowns.
“Our team played all four quarters,” Brookstone head coach Blair Harrison said. “Our backs ran hard, we completed passes when we needed to, our defense made stops when the game was on the line and our line blocked well all night. This was a great win.”
