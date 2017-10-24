Questionable officiating undeniable in Hardaway football game

2:58 'My client, he deserves a fair trial': Attorneys discuss delay in brutal triple homicide Pause

0:25 Hardaway cornerback Jakhari Thomas' interception controversy

5:42 Expert testifies about gang culture, colors during murder trial

2:52 Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow

1:35 Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way

3:24 Columbus woman in shock after nephew killed on front porch

4:05 Pregnant woman describes moment man was killed in front of his 3 children

1:00 Watch: Fight breaks out on scene of deadly shooting near Fourth Avenue

2:06 What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening