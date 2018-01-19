Carver’s Mariah Igus honored for 1,000th career point in win over Columbus

More Videos 1:28 Artist brings big vision to Columbus Museum Pause 0:20 See what your tires might see in a skid on icy roads 2:43 Spotlight on Supercharged Beverage founder 1:31 Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 2:07 The Bo Bartlett Center a place for students to develop their creativity 2:52 Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow 1:35 Jordan automotive program honored for winning national contest 4:25 Dad and Daughter’s Trio 1:09 What to do if you've been in a car accident 1:19 She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Carver's Mariah Igus scores 1,000th point Carver senior guard Mariah Igus was honored for scoring her 1,000th point in Carver's victory over Columbus on January 19, 2018. Carver senior guard Mariah Igus was honored for scoring her 1,000th point in Carver's victory over Columbus on January 19, 2018. jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

