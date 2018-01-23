Smiths Station hires Mike Glisson as new head football coach

Beauregard defensive coordinator Mike Glisson has been hired as Smiths Station’s new head football coach. Glisson’s hiring was made official at the Lee County Board of Education’s meeting on Tuesday night.
“I’m excited and I’m honored for the opportunity,” Glisson said. “I think it’s a great opportunity to get in there and build something from the ground up. They’ve had a tough road lately, and I’m just excited to get in there and get to work.”
Glisson’s latest defense at Beauregard was a strong unit, surrendering 19.2 points per game in 2017. The Hornets posted a 10-2 overall record, ultimately losing in the Class 5A third round.
Glisson is in his 28th year as a coach. He spent the last 15 years in stops at Beauregard and Auburn High School. Prior to that, he spent time as an assistant at Americus-Sumter, Harris County and Shaw.
Glisson said that through the years, the Smiths Station head coaching position has always been one he kept his eye on.
“I’ve interviewed for it before,” Glisson said. “I think there’s a lot of good people in Smiths Station, and I think there’s a lot of things that can go on in Smiths Station. It’s always been a job I’ve wanted through the years.”
Glisson also has two stints as a head coach under his belt, leading Glenwood in 1997 and 1998 and Hardaway from 2002 to 2005. He went a combined 25-36 with those two teams.
In Glisson’s opinion, he’s grown a lot since the last time he was a head coach.
“I’ve been with some good guys who’ve done great jobs,” Glisson said. “I saw the way we built (Auburn) and made it what it was, and we did things the right way. You show the kids you love them and you care about them, and they’re going to work for you.”
Glisson replaces Adam Fossett, who was relieved of his duties on Dec. 6. Fossett went 2-18 in two seasons with the Panthers.
Glisson explained he’s in the process of hiring coaches and is not sure when he’ll arrive at Smiths Station, though he said it would be not later than Feb. 1. As he prepares to settle in, Glisson urged everyone in Smiths Station to play a part in the program’s rebuilding.
“I want the community to come together,” Glisson said. “Let’s keep our kids at Smiths Station. Let’s all join together to make it better and do what we can do for these kids to give them every opportunity to get better.”
