High school roundup: Sullivan leads Columbus to 3-1 victory over North Cobb

Kaleigh Sullivan scattered six hits to lead to No. 7 Columbus to a 3-1 win over North Cobb in the Allatoona Buccaneer Bash.
Rowan Stucky drove in a run for the Blue Devils, who played Etowah late Friday night.
Friday at Kennesaw
Columbus
120
000
—
3
7
1
North Cobb
000
001
—
1
6
1
WP: Kaleigh Sullivan. LP: Sanderlin. Top hitters: Columbus Raleigh Williams 2-4, R; Rowan Stucky 1-3, RBI; Hannah Morales 1-2, R. Records: Columbus 6-2. Next: Columbus. vs. Colquitt County, 11 a.m. Saturday.
Sonoraville 5, Northside 2
Sonoraville jumped out to a 5-0 lead after four innings and held on to defeat No. 1-ranked Northside 5-2 on Friday in the Allatoona Buccaneer Bash.
Hannah George went 2-for-3 and drove in a run for the Lady Patriots, who played Allatoona late Friday night.
Friday at Allatoona
Northside
000
020
—
2
5
3
Allatoona
100
40X
—
5
10
1
WP: K. Davis. LP: Raelee Weaver. Top hitters: Northside: Hannah George 2-3, RBI; Raelee Weaver 1-2; Emily Holmes 1-2, R; Jada Chadwick 1-2. Records: Northside 9-1. Next: Northside vs. Harrison today, 3 p.m. and Northside vs. Calhoun at Harrison, today, 5 p.m.
Shaw 11, Kendrick 0
Hannah Kennard and Haley Singletary drove in two runs apiece to lead Shaw to an 11-0 win over Kendrick on Friday.
Friday at Kendrick
Shaw
208
10
—
11
15
0
Kendrick
000
00
—
0
1
0
WP: Hannah Kennard. LP: Turner. Top hitters: Shaw Jordan Bagsby 2-2, 2B, 3R; Alex Boeding 3-3, 2B, 2R, RBI; Hannah Kennard 1-4, 2B, R, 2RBI; Alexus McKay 3-3, 2B, 2R, RBI; Kayla Jackson 1-3, R, RBI; Haley Singletary 1-3, 2B, R, 2RBI; Madisen Johnson 2-3, R, RBI; Keyunsae Peebles 2-2. Records: NA. Next: NA.
Late Thursday Volleyball
Central splits
Central opened its volleyball season by splitting a pair of matches, beating Hardaway 2-0 but losing 2-1 to Carver.
Alayshea Thompson had five aces and three kills to lead Central.
Thursday at Central
Hardaway
21
12
Central
25
25
Carver
26
25
16
Central
24
18
14
Leaders: Central Alayshea Thompson 5 Aces, 10 attacks, 3 kills; Destini Gibson 2 aces, 5 attacks; Kennedy Stewart 11 attacks, 3 kills; A'tavia Lambert 13 attacks, 11 Kills; Nakayla Moore 1 Ace, 4 attacks. Records: Central 1-1. Next: NA.
Smiths Station wins twice
Smiths Station opened its season with a pair of wins, 2-0 over Handley and 2-1 over Opelika.
Kennedy Watford had 25 assists, six aces and four kills to lead the Lady Panthers.
Thursday at Opleika
Handley
14
17
Smiths Station
25
25
Smiths Station
25
23
15
Opleika
22
25
9
Leaders: Smiths Station Kennedy Watford – 25 assist, 4 Kills, 1 Block, 1 Dig, 6 aces; Hunter Bowden – 14 digs, 2 kills, 3 aces; Kahnice Wilder – 8 Kills, 5 aces; Sarah Trzpuc – 4 kills, 6 aces; Siane Boddie – 3 kills, 4 digs, 1 ace. Records: Smiths Station 2-0. Next: Smiths Station Invitational, Saturday, 9 a.m.
Chattahoochee County 3, Early County 0
Zarryah Twitty had 12 kills, six blocks and five aces to lead Chattahoochee County past Early County 3-0 on Thursday.
Thursday
Early County
20
14
17
Chattahoochee County
25
25
25
Leaders: Chattahoochee County Zarryah Twitty, 12 kills, 5 Aces, and 6 Solo Blocks; Tiara Twitty 4 Kills, 5 Aces, and 6 Assist; Chyna Thornton 14 digs; Taysha Sayles 3 Aces, 14 Assist; Tatyanna Still 3 Aces, 5 Kills, and 15 Receptions. Records: NA. Next: NA.
Softball
Shaw 19, Americus-Sumter 6
Alexus McKay went 4-for-4 and drove in five runs as Shaw beat Americus-Sumter 19-6 on Thursday.
Thursday at Americus
Shaw
626
5
—
19
16
0
Americus
501
0
—
6
0
0
WP: NA. LP: NA. Top hitters: Shaw Jordan Bagsby 2-2, 2 2B, 3R, 2RBI; Alex Boeding 3-4, 2B, 3R, RBI; Alexus McKay 4-4, 2 2B, 3R, 5RBI; Haley Singletary 2-2, R, RBI; Neveah Evans 2-2, 2R, RBI; Madisen Johnson 2-3, 2B, R, 3 RBI. Records: NA. Next: NA.
Comments