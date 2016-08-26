Valley Preps

August 26, 2016 10:06 PM

High school roundup: Sullivan leads Columbus to 3-1 victory over North Cobb

From staff reports

Kaleigh Sullivan scattered six hits to lead to No. 7 Columbus to a 3-1 win over North Cobb in the Allatoona Buccaneer Bash.

Rowan Stucky drove in a run for the Blue Devils, who played Etowah late Friday night.

Friday at Kennesaw

Columbus

120

000

3

7

1

North Cobb

000

001

1

6

1

WP: Kaleigh Sullivan. LP: Sanderlin. Top hitters: Columbus Raleigh Williams 2-4, R; Rowan Stucky 1-3, RBI; Hannah Morales 1-2, R. Records: Columbus 6-2. Next: Columbus. vs. Colquitt County, 11 a.m. Saturday.

Sonoraville 5, Northside 2

Sonoraville jumped out to a 5-0 lead after four innings and held on to defeat No. 1-ranked Northside 5-2 on Friday in the Allatoona Buccaneer Bash.

Hannah George went 2-for-3 and drove in a run for the Lady Patriots, who played Allatoona late Friday night.

Friday at Allatoona

Northside

000

020

2

5

3

Allatoona

100

40X

5

10

1

WP: K. Davis. LP: Raelee Weaver. Top hitters: Northside: Hannah George 2-3, RBI; Raelee Weaver 1-2; Emily Holmes 1-2, R; Jada Chadwick 1-2. Records: Northside 9-1. Next: Northside vs. Harrison today, 3 p.m. and Northside vs. Calhoun at Harrison, today, 5 p.m.

Shaw 11, Kendrick 0

Hannah Kennard and Haley Singletary drove in two runs apiece to lead Shaw to an 11-0 win over Kendrick on Friday.

Friday at Kendrick

Shaw

208

10

11

15

0

Kendrick

000

00

0

1

0

WP: Hannah Kennard. LP: Turner. Top hitters: Shaw Jordan Bagsby 2-2, 2B, 3R; Alex Boeding 3-3, 2B, 2R, RBI; Hannah Kennard 1-4, 2B, R, 2RBI; Alexus McKay 3-3, 2B, 2R, RBI; Kayla Jackson 1-3, R, RBI; Haley Singletary 1-3, 2B, R, 2RBI; Madisen Johnson 2-3, R, RBI; Keyunsae Peebles 2-2. Records: NA. Next: NA.

Late Thursday Volleyball

Central splits

Central opened its volleyball season by splitting a pair of matches, beating Hardaway 2-0 but losing 2-1 to Carver.

Alayshea Thompson had five aces and three kills to lead Central.

Thursday at Central

Hardaway

21

12

Central

25

25

Carver

26

25

16

Central

24

18

14

Leaders: Central Alayshea Thompson 5 Aces, 10 attacks, 3 kills; Destini Gibson 2 aces, 5 attacks; Kennedy Stewart 11 attacks, 3 kills; A'tavia Lambert 13 attacks, 11 Kills; Nakayla Moore 1 Ace, 4 attacks. Records: Central 1-1. Next: NA.

Smiths Station wins twice

Smiths Station opened its season with a pair of wins, 2-0 over Handley and 2-1 over Opelika.

Kennedy Watford had 25 assists, six aces and four kills to lead the Lady Panthers.

Thursday at Opleika

Handley

14

17

Smiths Station

25

25

Smiths Station

25

23

15

Opleika

22

25

9

Leaders: Smiths Station Kennedy Watford – 25 assist, 4 Kills, 1 Block, 1 Dig, 6 aces; Hunter Bowden – 14 digs, 2 kills, 3 aces; Kahnice Wilder – 8 Kills, 5 aces; Sarah Trzpuc – 4 kills, 6 aces; Siane Boddie – 3 kills, 4 digs, 1 ace. Records: Smiths Station 2-0. Next: Smiths Station Invitational, Saturday, 9 a.m.

Chattahoochee County 3, Early County 0

Zarryah Twitty had 12 kills, six blocks and five aces to lead Chattahoochee County past Early County 3-0 on Thursday.

Thursday

Early County

20

14

17

Chattahoochee County

25

25

25

Leaders: Chattahoochee County Zarryah Twitty, 12 kills, 5 Aces, and 6 Solo Blocks; Tiara Twitty 4 Kills, 5 Aces, and 6 Assist; Chyna Thornton 14 digs; Taysha Sayles 3 Aces, 14 Assist; Tatyanna Still 3 Aces, 5 Kills, and 15 Receptions. Records: NA. Next: NA.

Softball

Shaw 19, Americus-Sumter 6

Alexus McKay went 4-for-4 and drove in five runs as Shaw beat Americus-Sumter 19-6 on Thursday.

Thursday at Americus

Shaw

626

5

19

16

0

Americus

501

0

6

0

0

WP: NA. LP: NA. Top hitters: Shaw Jordan Bagsby 2-2, 2 2B, 3R, 2RBI; Alex Boeding 3-4, 2B, 3R, RBI; Alexus McKay 4-4, 2 2B, 3R, 5RBI; Haley Singletary 2-2, R, RBI; Neveah Evans 2-2, 2R, RBI; Madisen Johnson 2-3, 2B, R, 3 RBI. Records: NA. Next: NA.

