Kendrick sees plenty of yellow flags in game vs. Troup

Kendrick suffered from self-inflicted wounds in a 38-12 loss to Troup at Callaway Stadium on Friday night.
The Cherokees, which fell to 0-2, committed 17 penalties for 125 yards.
Kendrick fell behind 24-0 in the first half.
A pair of long touchdown runs to start the third quarter got Kendrick back in the game
Keshon Willis scored on a 48-yard run, then Kayleem Bonds scored on a 75-yard run as the Cherokees got within 12, 24-12.
But then Montez Crowe, who threw three touchdowns passes, hit Kobe Hudson on a 45-yard touchdown to give Troup a 31-12 lead with 8:13 left in the thirtd quarter.
Friday at Callaway Stadium
Kendrick
0
0
12
0
—
12
Troup
3
21
7
7
—
38
First quarter
T--Field goal, 4:03
Second quarter
T-Camren Russell 13 run
T-Camren Russell 8 run
T-Kobe Hudson 32 pass from Montez Crowe
Third quarter
K-Keshon Willis 48 run
K-Kayleem Bonds 75 run
T-Kobe Hudson 45 pass from Montez Crowe, 8:13
Fourth quarter
T-Ken Truitt 38 pass from Montez Crowe, 3:31
Records: Troup 1-1, Kendrick 0-2. Next: Kendrick, vs. Shaw, Sept. 2, 5 p.m., at Kinnett Stadium.
Comments