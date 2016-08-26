Valley Preps

Kendrick sees plenty of yellow flags in game vs. Troup

From staff reports

LAGRANGE, Ga.

Kendrick suffered from self-inflicted wounds in a 38-12 loss to Troup at Callaway Stadium on Friday night.

The Cherokees, which fell to 0-2, committed 17 penalties for 125 yards.

Kendrick fell behind 24-0 in the first half.

A pair of long touchdown runs to start the third quarter got Kendrick back in the game

Keshon Willis scored on a 48-yard run, then Kayleem Bonds scored on a 75-yard run as the Cherokees got within 12, 24-12.

But then Montez Crowe, who threw three touchdowns passes, hit Kobe Hudson on a 45-yard touchdown to give Troup a 31-12 lead with 8:13 left in the thirtd quarter.

Friday at Callaway Stadium

Kendrick

0

0

12

0

12

Troup

3

21

7

7

38

First quarter

T--Field goal, 4:03

Second quarter

T-Camren Russell 13 run

T-Camren Russell 8 run

T-Kobe Hudson 32 pass from Montez Crowe

Third quarter

K-Keshon Willis 48 run

K-Kayleem Bonds 75 run

T-Kobe Hudson 45 pass from Montez Crowe, 8:13

Fourth quarter

T-Ken Truitt 38 pass from Montez Crowe, 3:31

Records: Troup 1-1, Kendrick 0-2. Next: Kendrick, vs. Shaw, Sept. 2, 5 p.m., at Kinnett Stadium.

