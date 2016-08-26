Marion County starts out strong at Chattahoochee County

Marion County scored 28 points in the first quarter and rolled to a 35-14 win over Chattahoochee County on Friday night.
Key play: On the third play of the game Marion’s Mykelle Kelley broke a 62-yard run for a touchdown, setting the tone for the game. The Eagles led 28-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Difference makers: The Marion County defense, led by the four defensive linemen Kadarrius Hartage, Brian McGhee, Lorenzo Ramsey and Cole Wilmer, dominated the line of scrimmage. They consistently were in the Panthers’ backfield causing havoc and disrupting the offense’s tempo. Marion’s defense held Chattco to 165 total offensive yards, forced 8 punts and had 12 tackles for a loss.
Individual stats: Mykelle Kelley, Marion running back, 162 yards rushing, 16 carries, 4 touchdowns; JJ Fuller, Marion quarterback, 105-18-0, 1 touchdown; DJ Kelley, Marion receiver, 25 yards, 2 catches, 1 touchdown; Tyler Walton, Chattco running back, 92 yards, 10 carries.
Coaches quotes: Marion’s Chris Kirksey — “Great job tonight. That was the way to execute. We got to keep working and getting better every week”
Chattco’s Drew Fowler — “Marion County is a very physical team. Right now the better team won. We challenged our kids at halftime to finish the game and they responded.”
Player quote: “I had a terrible game vs. Schley,” said Mykelle Kelley, Marion’s senior running back. “Only rushed for 50 yards. I told my team that would not happen again. This was about redeeming myself.”
Friday at Chattahoochee County
Chattahoochee Co.
0
6
0
8
—14
Marion Co.
28
0
7
0
—35
First quarter
M: Mykelle Kelley 62 run, Kick failed, 10:38
M: M. Kelley 25 run, 2 point good, 7:01
M: JJ Fuller 24 pass to DJ Kelley, Wilfredo Vail Mendez kick, 5:02
M: M. Kelley 1 run, Mendez kick, :16
Second quarter
C: Tyler Walton 54 run, 2 point failed, 9:10
Third quarter
M: M. Kelley 9 run, Mendez kick, 4:50
Fourth quarter
C: Malic Bonner 73 run, 2 points good, 1:11
Records: Marion Co. 2-0, Chattahoochee Co. 0-1
Next up: Marion at Pacelli, Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m.; Chattahoochee at Baconton Charter, Sept. 1, 7 p.m.
