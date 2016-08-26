Columbus gets off to fast start in rivalry game vs. Jordan

A big first half led Columbus to a 62-21 victory over rival Jordan on Friday night at Kinnett Stadium.
It was the most points the Blue Devils scored since scoring 71 vs. Baker Village in 1944.
The Blue Devils scored 61 against Central-Phenix City in 1963.
Key play: Columbus linebacker Jason Bowles stepped in front of a Darren Lewis pass and very nearly returned it for a score, getting pulled down at the Red Jacket 15. His offensive mates scored on the very next play and took a lead they would never relinquish.
Difference makers: The Columbus offensive line, made up of William Nana-Fabu, Marvin Crumbs, Blake Tew, Bayard Taylor and Tyrese Uzell led the way for a Blue Devil offense that put up over 300 yards in the first half alone and 62 points on the night in a big win.
Individual stats: Columbus: QB Caleb Bailey rushed for 61 yards on 6 carries with two touchdowns and added 115 yards on 5-11 passing with two more scores. Ty Lucas rushed for 65 yards on nine carries in the first half alone, and had two touchdowns. He added a 33 yard touchdown reception as well. Ray Thornton rushed for a pair of scores late in the game and garnered 45 yards on just four carries.
Jordan: Quarterback Daren Lewis hit on 6 of 15 passes for 115 yards, including a 53 yard touchdown to Jaden Jordan. He also rushed for 24 yards on 10 carries with two TDs. Running Back Aaron Maxwell carried 16 times for 100 yards in the game. Jalen Jordan had three catches for 64 yards and a score. DeAndrae Snead averaged just over 22 yards on four kick-off returns for the Jackets.
Coaches quotes: Phil Marino - CHS: "We sort of shot ourselves in the foot on our first drive, but I am so proud of the way these kids responded and came to play. The catalyst of our offense is our line up front. We put it on their backs and how they go, we go. They really did a great job tonight."
Justin Newman (Jordan): "We are really pushing our kids to buy in and shed an older mentality. Coach Marino has done a good job of doing that at Columbus. He got his kids to buy in and now they are playing well, and we want our guys to see what we can do if we buy in and change the mentality at Jordan. We did some good things tonight in spots, but you can't do things in spots and win football games."
Player quote: “When I caught the ball (on the interception in the first quarter) I was just trying to take it for a touchdown. Our defense came to playtonight and we gave up some things in the first half, but in that second half we held them out of the end zone," said Columbus linebacker Jason Bowles.
Friday at Kinnett Stadium
Columbus
21
22
6
13
62
Jordan
14
7
0
0
21
First Quarter
J – Daren Lewis 2 yard run (Waldo Edwards kick) 8:27
C – Joshua Lee 41 yard pass from Caleb Baile (Patrick Kitchens kick) 6:54
C – Bailey 15 yard run (Kitchens kick) 6:00
C – Ty Lucas 2 yard run (Kitchens kick) 2:18
J – Jalen Jordan 53 yard pass from Lewis (Edwards kick) 1:41
Second Quarter
C – Lucas 33 yard pass from Bailey (Kitchens kick) 8:19
J – Lewis 2 yard run (Edwards kick) 5:55
C - Lee 21 yard pass from Bailey (Kitchens kick) 2:44
C – Lucas 19 yard run (Kitchens kick) 0:52
Third Quarter
C – Karlton Williams 3 yard run (run failed) 2:34
Fourth Quarter
C – Ray Thornton 5 yard run (kick failed) 7:26
C – Thornton 27 yard run (Kitchens kick) 3:35
Records: Columbus 1-0, Jordan 0-2. Next: Columbus, at Upson-Lee, Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m. Jordan, vs. Northside, Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m., at Kinnett.
