August 27, 2016 12:09 AM

Russell County leads early against Valley

From staff reports

FAIRFAX, Ala.

Russell County led 14-6 in the second quarter, but the Warriors were unable to hang on and fell 21-20 to Valley.

The Warriors are 0-2 this season and have lost 23 straight.

Russell County plays at Dothan on Sept. 2 at 8 p.m.

