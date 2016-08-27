Russell County leads early against Valley

Russell County led 14-6 in the second quarter, but the Warriors were unable to hang on and fell 21-20 to Valley.
The Warriors are 0-2 this season and have lost 23 straight.
Russell County plays at Dothan on Sept. 2 at 8 p.m.
August 27, 2016 12:09 AM
Russell County led 14-6 in the second quarter, but the Warriors were unable to hang on and fell 21-20 to Valley.
The Warriors are 0-2 this season and have lost 23 straight.
Russell County plays at Dothan on Sept. 2 at 8 p.m.
David Mitchell has covered high schools and athletes in the Bi-City area for three years for the Ledger-Enquirer. Prior to joining the Ledger-Enquirer, Mitchell worked at the Gainesville (Ga.) Times. He is a graduate of Starr’s Mill High School and the University of Georgia.
Comments