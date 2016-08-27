Shaw opens season on down note at Upson-Lee

Shaw opened its 2016 season with a 23-13 loss at Upson-Lee on Friday night at Matthews Field.
Shaw will play Kendrick on Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at Kinnett Stadium.
August 27, 2016 12:24 AM
Shaw opened its 2016 season with a 23-13 loss at Upson-Lee on Friday night at Matthews Field.
Shaw will play Kendrick on Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at Kinnett Stadium.
David Mitchell has covered high schools and athletes in the Bi-City area for three years for the Ledger-Enquirer. Prior to joining the Ledger-Enquirer, Mitchell worked at the Gainesville (Ga.) Times. He is a graduate of Starr’s Mill High School and the University of Georgia.
Comments