August 27, 2016 12:35 AM

Glenwood hangs on in first meeting against Calvary Christian

By Ron Frazier

Glenwood’s defense forced three straight incompletions in the final minute as the Gators got their first win of the year on Friday night over the Calvary Christian Knights in a game that lasted over three hours at Len McWilliams Field.

The Knights lost starter Jacquez Green to injury and was replaced by Tredrick Wilburn, who had a 100-yard game for the Knights, now 1-1.

Key play: Glenwood’s quarterback Brandon Moseley scored on a three-yard run on a fourth and one at the three to give the Gators back the lead 16-10.

Difference makers: Glenwood-Kashe Boatner had 20 carries for 200 yards and two touchdowns. Calvary Christian-Tredrick Wilburn 111 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown.

Individual stats: Glenwood- Moseley had 123 yards passing (10 of 23 )and 39 yards rushing and a rushing touchdown. Carrington Huddleston had three catches for 39 yards and also had 19 yards rushing. Calvary Christian-Quarterback Kasen Andrews threw for 126 yards (11 of 29) and ran for 30 yards. Bryce Andrews caught seven passes for 106 yards..

Coaches quote: “We need to do a better job of executing. But despite our mistakes, our team found a way to win,” said Glenwood coach Jason Gibson.”Kashe did a great job for us as did our fullback, John Burnett, who kept leading those running plays.”

“Our defense gave us a chance to win it (at the end), but we had a penalty and had to abandon the running game. Give Glenwood credit on defense as we had to throw the ball,” said Calvary Christian coach Brian Osborne.

Player quote: “I was just trying to do a good job running the ball and wanted to help my team win,” said Boatner after the game.

Friday at Len McWilliams Field

Glenwood

9

0

7

6

22

Calvary Christian

0

3

7

7

17

First Quarter

G- safety-Chad Dykes tackled Jacquez Green in end zone, 8:22

G-Kashe Boatner 4 run (Thomas Camacho kick) 0:16

Second Quarter

CC-Thomas Chappel 44-yard field goal, 4:57

Third Quarter

CC-Tredrick Wilburn 27 run (Chappel kick), 8:05

G-Brandon Moseley 3 run (Camacho kick), 0:007

Fourth Quarter

G-Boatner 18 run (pass failed), 8:11

CC-Kameron Green 13 run (Chappel kick), 6:02

