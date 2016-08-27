Valley Preps

August 27, 2016 12:42 AM

Friday night’s high school football scoreboard

Click on the scores to go to a report on that game:

Carver 26, Spencer 0

Columbus 62, Jordan 21

Hardaway 20, Harris County 17

Upson-Lee 23, Shaw 13

Troup 38, Kendrick 12

Crawford County 32, Pacelli 0

Glenwood 22, Calvary Christian 17

Manchester 27, Luella 12

Marion County 35, Chattahoochee County 14

Central 36, Fairfield 0

Smiths Station 20, Dothan 9

Valley 21, Russell County 20

Georgia scores

Alcovy 28, Meadowcreek 15

Alexander 21, Allatoona 13

Alpharetta 28, Gainesville 7

Archer 20, Peachtree Ridge 19

Armuchee 13, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 7

Baldwin 33, Wilkinson County 27

Banneker 26, Towers 0

Bowdon 20, Bremen 14

Brantley County 32, Charlton County 29

Brookwood 40, Walton 13

Brookwood School 42, Maclay, Fla. 18

Burke County 28, Statesboro 17

Callaway 42, Handley, Ala. 28

Calvary Day 55, Johnson-Savannah 0

Cass 34, Adairsville 0

Cedar Shoals 42, Discovery 6

Cedartown 35, Rockmart 7

Centennial 36, Wheeler 22

Chattahoochee 21, Rockdale County 0

Cherokee 21, Sequoyah 7

Clinch County 32, McIntosh County Academy 7

Coffee 21, Brunswick 20

Commerce 43, Banks County 0

Coosa 41, Coahulla Creek 6

Crawford County 32, Pacelli Catholic 0

Dade County 20, North Sand Mountain, Ala. 7

Dalton 28, Calhoun 13

Dawson County 14, Forsyth Central 9

Decatur 19, Chamblee 6

Dublin 21, Veterans 20

East Jackson 38, Lakeview Academy 6

Elbert County 21, Washington-Wilkes 7

Emanuel County Institute 62, Swainsboro 27

Fellowship Christian School 14, Mt. Paran Christian 7

Fitzgerald 56, Irwin County 19

Fox Creek, S.C. 37, Cross Creek 20

Frederica 29, Bethesda Academy, S.C. 0

Gatewood 56, Monsignor Donovan 8

George Walton 46, Social Circle 7

Georgia Military 41, Wheeler County 20

Glenn Hills 27, Hephzibah 0

Glynn Academy 17, Ware County 10

Greene County 13, Morgan County 12

Grovetown 20, North Oconee 9

Harrison 22, Rome 20

Hawkinsville 21, Bleckley County 14, OT

Houston County 49, Peach County 31

Hughes 10, Westlake 9

Jefferson County 24, Lakeside-Evans 7

Jenkins County 47, Windsor Forest 20

Johns Creek 28, North Forsyth 21

Jones County 43, Washington County 21

LaGrange 28, Villa Rica 7

Lee County 29, Bainbridge 12

Liberty County 53, Bradwell Institute 13

Lincoln County 41, McCormick, S.C. 0

Locust Grove 44, Warner Robins 21

Loganville 30, Monroe Area 7

Long County 22, Islands 6

Lovett 29, Marist 28

Lowndes 69, Bayside, Fla. 0

Macon County 45, Dooly County 0

Madison County 42, Jackson County 12

Mary Persons 14, Jackson 7

McNair 55, Clarkston 12

Miller County 29, Terrell County 20

Miller Grove 30, Stone Mountain 0

Minor, Ala. 54, Central-Carrollton 0

Mitchell County 24, Albany 0

Model 21, Sonoraville 0

Morrow 42, Forest Park 6

Mount Vernon 41, Whitefield Academy 0

Mountain View 28, Lambert 24

Mt. Zion-Carrollton 47, Ranburne, Ala. 0

Newberry Academy, S.C. 44, Curtis Baptist 14

Newnan 28, Starr’s Mill 21

North Augusta, S.C. 28, Evans 20

North Cobb 24, Etowah 20

North Florida Christian, Fla. 30, Deerfield-Windsor 23

Northside-Warner Robins 49, Henry County 0

Northwest Whitfield 54, South Atlanta 7

Oconee County 34, Clarke Central 10

Ola 20, Dutchtown 19

Pace Academy 20, West Forsyth 10

Parkview 37, Shiloh 12

Pelham 40, Baconton 10

Perry 35, Rutland 14

Pierce County 49, Bacon County 6

Prince Avenue Christian 34, Riverside Military Academy 0

Redan 24, Lithonia 20

Richmond Academy 35, Westside-Augusta 19

Ringgold 40, Heritage-Catoosa 34

Riverdale 33, Drew 27

Savannah Christian Prep 46, New Hampstead 31

Schley County 21, Calhoun County 0

South Cobb 28, Campbell 21

South Gwinnett 17, Lanier 0

Southeast Whitfield 42, Gordon Central 0

Southwest DeKalb 21, Cedar Grove 20

Southwest Macon 8, Westside-Macon 0

Sprayberry 60, Osborne 0

Stratford 24, Savannah Country Day 0

Strong Rock Christian 31, North Cobb Christian 21

Tattnall County 26, Claxton 0

Tattnall Square 26, Wilcox County 0

Telfair County 19, Savannah 15

Temple 48, Haralson County 22

Therrell 28, Maynard Jackson 0

Thomas County Central 16, Thomasville 14

Thomson 35, Effingham County 21

Tift County 56, Cook 14

Trion 43, LaFayette 20

Tucker 48, Lakeside-DeKalb 10

Valdosta 40, Woodland Stockbridge 12

Vidalia 23, Appling County 20

Wesleyan 48, B.E.S.T. Academy 34

West Hall 42, Johnson-Gainesville 14

West Laurens 28, Wayne County 22, OT

Worth County 39, Turner County 36

Alabama scores

Class 7A

Allen (TX) 25, Hoover 7

Baker 28, Vigor 16

Enterprise 49, Northview 7

Jeff Davis 35, Carver-Montgomery 19

Lee-Montgomery 51, Park Crossing 44

McGill-Toolen 39, Davidson 36

Mountain Brook 21, Helena 14

Prattville 28, Stanhope Elmore 23

Smiths Station 20, Dothan 9

Spain Park 35, Muscle Shoals 18

Vestavia Hills 20, Homewood 7

Class 6A

Albertville 45, Arab 7

Baldwin County 44, Gul Shores 9

Blount 49, Robertsdale 10

Brookwood 29, Oak Grove 21 (OT)

Chilton County 56, Jemison 14

Cullman 45, North Jackson 14

Decatur 42, Huntsville 20

Gardendale 26, James Clemens 13

Hueytown 24, Walker 16

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 41, Oak Mountain 21

Jackson-Olin 38, Central-Tuscaloosa 7

McAdory 33, Dallas County 7

Minor 54, Central, GA 0

Opelika 28, Auburn 0

Pell City 56, Childersburg 7

Saraland 27, LeFlore 22

Shades Valley 22, Center Point 18

Southside-Gadsden 44, Hokes Bluff 29

Spanish Fort 26, Daphne 7

Wetumpka 33, Eufaula 0

Class 5A

Beauregard 39, Greenville13

Brooks 21, Fayette County 0

Calera 49, Bibb County 34

Carroll 49, Daleville 13

Central-Clay County 19, Benjamin Russell 16

Citronelle 71, McIntosh 0

Corner 35, South Lamar 21

Crossville 21, Collinsville 14

Demopolis 42, Greensboro 14

Etowah 35, Madison County 10

Guntersville 23, Oneonta 0

Headland 41, Houston Academy 9

Jackson 33, Clarke County 14

Marbury 35, Holtville 24

Moody 8, Springville 7

Mortimer Jordan 42, Pelham 14

Rehobeth 28, Slocomb 7

Russellville 31, Deshler 15

Scottsboro 35, Fort Payne 3

Talladega 33, Talladega Co. Central 20

Wenonah 48, Midfield 0

Williamson 32, Chickasaw 14

Class 4A

Andalusia 25, Trinity Presbyterian 6

Ashville 17, Ragland 6

Bullock County 44, Central-Hayneville 14

Central-Florence 47, Phillips 8

Dadeville 49, Reeltown 21

Elmore County 14, Alabama Christian 13

Haleyville 47, Winston County 22

Hamilton 48, Sulligent 28

Montgomery Catholic 32, Prattville Christian 0

Randolph at New Hope, postponed, rescheduled Sat., Aug. 27

Straughn 49, Brantley 48

Thomasville 42, Sweet Water 25

UMS-Wright 32, Charles Henderson 31

West Limestone 36, East Limestone 21

Wilson 41, West Point 13

Winfield 31, Hale County 22

Class 3A

American Christian 48, Sipsey Valley 20

Bayside Academy 35, Faith Academy 13

Central-Coosa 34, Fayetteville 7

Colbert Heights 47, Phil Campbell 26

Flomaton 42, Jay, L 7

Glencoe 35, Westbrook Christian 0

Fultondale 46, Tarrant 7

Gordo 20, Aliceville 0

Greene County 26, R.C. Hatch 24

J.B. Pennington 41, Boaz 14

Locust Fork 30, Pisgah 24

Mobile Christian 49, Lighthouse Christian, FL 6

Montgomery Academy 21, St. James 12

Opp 30, T.R. Miller 20

Piedmont 35, Cherokee County 21

Plainview 30, Sand Rock 7

Pleasant Valley 30, Gaston 14

Providence Christian 20, Samson 6

Randolph County 41, Barbour County 6

Sylvania 41, Sardis 27

Vinemont 14, Good Hope 7

Walter Wellborn 26, Saks 21

Washington County 35, Millry 0

Weaver 49, B.B. Comer 8

West Morgan 42, Priceville 21

Wicksburg 56, Geneva County 29

Class 2A

Cleveland 44, Southeastern 0

Cottonwood 32, Red Level 20

Elba 36, Pike County 22

Fyfe 48, Geraldine 14

Goshen 35, Ariton 13

G.W. Long 54, Dale County 13

Horseshoe Bend 55, Donoho 13

J.U. Blacksher 55, Florala 6

Keith 56, Calhoun 8

LaFayette 48, Loachapoka 24

Lanett 61, Notasulga 25

Luverne 20, Highland Home 0

Mount Zion, GA 47, Ranburne 0

New Brockton 34, Georgiana 20

Red Bay 59, Tharptown 7

Sheffield 33, Colbert County 23

Southern Choctaw 34, Excel 15

St. Luke’s Episcopal 48, Kinston 16

West End 65, Susan Moore 42

Class 1A

Appalachian 12, Coosa Christian 8

Autaugaville 44, J.F. Shields 6

Berry 26, Cold Springs 24

Chattooga, GA 49, Cedar Bluff 7

Ellwood Christian 22, Francis Marion 20

Houston County 49, Zion Chapel 7

Hubbertville 28, Meek 0

Isabella 49, Verbena 12

Jacksonville Christian 42, Whitesburg Christian 13

Marengo 38, Choctaw County 0

McKenzie 29, Geneva 20

R.A. Hubbard 14, Hatton 6

Spring Garden 47, Beulah 12

Victory Christian 56, Alabama School/Deaf 8

Wadley 55, Woodland 0

Woodville 53, Asbury 0

Valley Preps

