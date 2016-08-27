Friday night’s high school football scoreboard

Click on the scores to go to a report on that game:
Glenwood 22, Calvary Christian 17
Marion County 35, Chattahoochee County 14
Georgia scores
Alcovy 28, Meadowcreek 15
Alexander 21, Allatoona 13
Alpharetta 28, Gainesville 7
Archer 20, Peachtree Ridge 19
Armuchee 13, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 7
Baldwin 33, Wilkinson County 27
Banneker 26, Towers 0
Bowdon 20, Bremen 14
Brantley County 32, Charlton County 29
Brookwood 40, Walton 13
Brookwood School 42, Maclay, Fla. 18
Burke County 28, Statesboro 17
Callaway 42, Handley, Ala. 28
Calvary Day 55, Johnson-Savannah 0
Cass 34, Adairsville 0
Cedar Shoals 42, Discovery 6
Cedartown 35, Rockmart 7
Centennial 36, Wheeler 22
Chattahoochee 21, Rockdale County 0
Cherokee 21, Sequoyah 7
Clinch County 32, McIntosh County Academy 7
Coffee 21, Brunswick 20
Columbus 62, Jordan 21
Commerce 43, Banks County 0
Coosa 41, Coahulla Creek 6
Crawford County 32, Pacelli Catholic 0
Dade County 20, North Sand Mountain, Ala. 7
Dalton 28, Calhoun 13
Dawson County 14, Forsyth Central 9
Decatur 19, Chamblee 6
Dublin 21, Veterans 20
East Jackson 38, Lakeview Academy 6
Elbert County 21, Washington-Wilkes 7
Emanuel County Institute 62, Swainsboro 27
Fellowship Christian School 14, Mt. Paran Christian 7
Fitzgerald 56, Irwin County 19
Fox Creek, S.C. 37, Cross Creek 20
Frederica 29, Bethesda Academy, S.C. 0
Gatewood 56, Monsignor Donovan 8
George Walton 46, Social Circle 7
Georgia Military 41, Wheeler County 20
Glenn Hills 27, Hephzibah 0
Glynn Academy 17, Ware County 10
Greene County 13, Morgan County 12
Grovetown 20, North Oconee 9
Hardaway 20, Harris County 17
Harrison 22, Rome 20
Hawkinsville 21, Bleckley County 14, OT
Houston County 49, Peach County 31
Hughes 10, Westlake 9
Jefferson County 24, Lakeside-Evans 7
Jenkins County 47, Windsor Forest 20
Johns Creek 28, North Forsyth 21
Jones County 43, Washington County 21
LaGrange 28, Villa Rica 7
Lee County 29, Bainbridge 12
Liberty County 53, Bradwell Institute 13
Lincoln County 41, McCormick, S.C. 0
Locust Grove 44, Warner Robins 21
Loganville 30, Monroe Area 7
Long County 22, Islands 6
Lovett 29, Marist 28
Lowndes 69, Bayside, Fla. 0
Macon County 45, Dooly County 0
Madison County 42, Jackson County 12
Mary Persons 14, Jackson 7
McNair 55, Clarkston 12
Miller County 29, Terrell County 20
Miller Grove 30, Stone Mountain 0
Minor, Ala. 54, Central-Carrollton 0
Mitchell County 24, Albany 0
Model 21, Sonoraville 0
Morrow 42, Forest Park 6
Mount Vernon 41, Whitefield Academy 0
Mountain View 28, Lambert 24
Mt. Zion-Carrollton 47, Ranburne, Ala. 0
Newberry Academy, S.C. 44, Curtis Baptist 14
Newnan 28, Starr’s Mill 21
North Augusta, S.C. 28, Evans 20
North Cobb 24, Etowah 20
North Florida Christian, Fla. 30, Deerfield-Windsor 23
Northside-Warner Robins 49, Henry County 0
Northwest Whitfield 54, South Atlanta 7
Oconee County 34, Clarke Central 10
Ola 20, Dutchtown 19
Pace Academy 20, West Forsyth 10
Parkview 37, Shiloh 12
Pelham 40, Baconton 10
Perry 35, Rutland 14
Pierce County 49, Bacon County 6
Prince Avenue Christian 34, Riverside Military Academy 0
Redan 24, Lithonia 20
Richmond Academy 35, Westside-Augusta 19
Ringgold 40, Heritage-Catoosa 34
Riverdale 33, Drew 27
Savannah Christian Prep 46, New Hampstead 31
Schley County 21, Calhoun County 0
South Cobb 28, Campbell 21
South Gwinnett 17, Lanier 0
Southeast Whitfield 42, Gordon Central 0
Southwest DeKalb 21, Cedar Grove 20
Southwest Macon 8, Westside-Macon 0
Sprayberry 60, Osborne 0
Stratford 24, Savannah Country Day 0
Strong Rock Christian 31, North Cobb Christian 21
Tattnall County 26, Claxton 0
Tattnall Square 26, Wilcox County 0
Telfair County 19, Savannah 15
Temple 48, Haralson County 22
Therrell 28, Maynard Jackson 0
Thomas County Central 16, Thomasville 14
Thomson 35, Effingham County 21
Tift County 56, Cook 14
Trion 43, LaFayette 20
Troup County 38, Kendrick 12
Tucker 48, Lakeside-DeKalb 10
Upson-Lee 23, Shaw 13
Valdosta 40, Woodland Stockbridge 12
Vidalia 23, Appling County 20
Wesleyan 48, B.E.S.T. Academy 34
West Hall 42, Johnson-Gainesville 14
West Laurens 28, Wayne County 22, OT
Worth County 39, Turner County 36
Alabama scores
Class 7A
Allen (TX) 25, Hoover 7
Baker 28, Vigor 16
Central-Phenix City 36, Fairfield 0
Enterprise 49, Northview 7
Jeff Davis 35, Carver-Montgomery 19
Lee-Montgomery 51, Park Crossing 44
McGill-Toolen 39, Davidson 36
Mountain Brook 21, Helena 14
Prattville 28, Stanhope Elmore 23
Smiths Station 20, Dothan 9
Spain Park 35, Muscle Shoals 18
Vestavia Hills 20, Homewood 7
Class 6A
Albertville 45, Arab 7
Baldwin County 44, Gul Shores 9
Blount 49, Robertsdale 10
Brookwood 29, Oak Grove 21 (OT)
Chilton County 56, Jemison 14
Cullman 45, North Jackson 14
Decatur 42, Huntsville 20
Gardendale 26, James Clemens 13
Hueytown 24, Walker 16
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 41, Oak Mountain 21
Jackson-Olin 38, Central-Tuscaloosa 7
McAdory 33, Dallas County 7
Minor 54, Central, GA 0
Opelika 28, Auburn 0
Pell City 56, Childersburg 7
Saraland 27, LeFlore 22
Shades Valley 22, Center Point 18
Southside-Gadsden 44, Hokes Bluff 29
Spanish Fort 26, Daphne 7
Wetumpka 33, Eufaula 0
Class 5A
Beauregard 39, Greenville13
Brooks 21, Fayette County 0
Calera 49, Bibb County 34
Carroll 49, Daleville 13
Central-Clay County 19, Benjamin Russell 16
Citronelle 71, McIntosh 0
Corner 35, South Lamar 21
Crossville 21, Collinsville 14
Demopolis 42, Greensboro 14
Etowah 35, Madison County 10
Guntersville 23, Oneonta 0
Headland 41, Houston Academy 9
Jackson 33, Clarke County 14
Marbury 35, Holtville 24
Moody 8, Springville 7
Mortimer Jordan 42, Pelham 14
Rehobeth 28, Slocomb 7
Russellville 31, Deshler 15
Scottsboro 35, Fort Payne 3
Talladega 33, Talladega Co. Central 20
Valley 21, Russell County 20
Wenonah 48, Midfield 0
Williamson 32, Chickasaw 14
Class 4A
Andalusia 25, Trinity Presbyterian 6
Ashville 17, Ragland 6
Bullock County 44, Central-Hayneville 14
Central-Florence 47, Phillips 8
Dadeville 49, Reeltown 21
Elmore County 14, Alabama Christian 13
Haleyville 47, Winston County 22
Hamilton 48, Sulligent 28
Montgomery Catholic 32, Prattville Christian 0
Randolph at New Hope, postponed, rescheduled Sat., Aug. 27
Straughn 49, Brantley 48
Thomasville 42, Sweet Water 25
UMS-Wright 32, Charles Henderson 31
West Limestone 36, East Limestone 21
Wilson 41, West Point 13
Winfield 31, Hale County 22
Class 3A
American Christian 48, Sipsey Valley 20
Bayside Academy 35, Faith Academy 13
Central-Coosa 34, Fayetteville 7
Colbert Heights 47, Phil Campbell 26
Flomaton 42, Jay, L 7
Glencoe 35, Westbrook Christian 0
Fultondale 46, Tarrant 7
Gordo 20, Aliceville 0
Greene County 26, R.C. Hatch 24
J.B. Pennington 41, Boaz 14
Locust Fork 30, Pisgah 24
Mobile Christian 49, Lighthouse Christian, FL 6
Montgomery Academy 21, St. James 12
Opp 30, T.R. Miller 20
Piedmont 35, Cherokee County 21
Plainview 30, Sand Rock 7
Pleasant Valley 30, Gaston 14
Providence Christian 20, Samson 6
Randolph County 41, Barbour County 6
Sylvania 41, Sardis 27
Vinemont 14, Good Hope 7
Walter Wellborn 26, Saks 21
Washington County 35, Millry 0
Weaver 49, B.B. Comer 8
West Morgan 42, Priceville 21
Wicksburg 56, Geneva County 29
Class 2A
Cleveland 44, Southeastern 0
Cottonwood 32, Red Level 20
Elba 36, Pike County 22
Fyfe 48, Geraldine 14
Goshen 35, Ariton 13
G.W. Long 54, Dale County 13
Horseshoe Bend 55, Donoho 13
J.U. Blacksher 55, Florala 6
Keith 56, Calhoun 8
LaFayette 48, Loachapoka 24
Lanett 61, Notasulga 25
Luverne 20, Highland Home 0
Mount Zion, GA 47, Ranburne 0
New Brockton 34, Georgiana 20
Red Bay 59, Tharptown 7
Sheffield 33, Colbert County 23
Southern Choctaw 34, Excel 15
St. Luke’s Episcopal 48, Kinston 16
West End 65, Susan Moore 42
Class 1A
Appalachian 12, Coosa Christian 8
Autaugaville 44, J.F. Shields 6
Berry 26, Cold Springs 24
Chattooga, GA 49, Cedar Bluff 7
Ellwood Christian 22, Francis Marion 20
Houston County 49, Zion Chapel 7
Hubbertville 28, Meek 0
Isabella 49, Verbena 12
Jacksonville Christian 42, Whitesburg Christian 13
Marengo 38, Choctaw County 0
McKenzie 29, Geneva 20
R.A. Hubbard 14, Hatton 6
Spring Garden 47, Beulah 12
Victory Christian 56, Alabama School/Deaf 8
Wadley 55, Woodland 0
Woodville 53, Asbury 0
Comments