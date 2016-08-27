High school roundup: Salgado, Gonzalez win in first MCSD Invitational 5K

Columbus High’s Alex Salgado and Northside’s Marisa Gonzalez won in the first Muscogee County School District 5K Invitational on Saturday at Kinnett Stadium.
Salgado won with a time of 18 minutes, 17.08 seconds.
Northside’s Jonathan Myrthil finished second with a time of 18:49.85.
Hardaway’s Russ Korreye was third in 19:00.15.
Lamar County won the boys team title with 64 points. Columbus was second with 82, and Pike County was third with 118.
Gonzalez won the girls title with a time of 22:37.39.
Shaw’s Semia Houston was second in 22:39.99, and Brookstone’s Abbie Dillon was third in 22:49.48.
Northside won the girls team title with 29 points with Columbus at 59 and Brookstone with 67.
SOFTBALL
Columbus goes 2-1
at Buccaneer Bash
Columbus went 2-1 Saturday at the Allatoona Buccaneer Bash. The Lady Blue Devils defeated Colquitt County and Allatoona before losing the final game of the day to Bartow.
In Game 1, Erin Smith and Marlisa Scott each drove in two runs Saturday to lead Columbus to a 6-0 win over Colquitt County. Smith had a homer and Scott had two doubles.
Kaleigh Sullivan allowed four hits and struck out six to pick up the complete game win.
In Game 2, Scott homered and Sullivan against got the complete-game win as the Lady Blue Devils defeated Allatoona 5-4.
In Game 3, Bartow used a five-run fourth inning to take control on their way to an 8-3 win. Columbus was held to just three hits, and the Lady Blue Devils comitted four errors.
Columbus hosts Carver Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Saturday
Game 1
Columbus
200
000
4
—
6
11
1
Colquitt Co.
000
000
0
—
0
4
1
WP: Kaleigh Sullivan. LP: Baker. Top hitters: Columbus: Raleigh Williams 2-4, R; Erin Smith 2-3, 2 Rs; HR, 2 RBIs; Marlisa Scott 3-3, R, 2 2Bs, 2 RBIs.
Game 2
Allatoona
101
100
1
—
4
11
1
Columbus
031
001
0
—
5
9
1
WP: Kaleigh Sullivan. LP: NA. Top hitters: Columbus: Marlisa Scott 3-3, 2 Rs, HR, RBI; Kaleigh Sullivan 2-3; Hannah Morales 2-3.
Game 3
Bartow
100
502
—
8
11
3
Columbus
000
030
—
3
3
4
WP: NA. LP: Avery Hooper. Top hitters: Columbus: Emily Davis 1-2, 2B, R, RBI; Hannah Morales 1-3; Anna Runyon1-3, R; Karissa Rubio 0-2, R, RBI. Records: Columbus 8-4. Next: Columbus hosts Carver Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Northside splits two games at Bash
Northside got back on the winning track Saturday at the Allatoona Buccaneer Bash. The Lady Patriots defeated Harrison before losing to Calhoun.
In Game 1, Kayson Boatner hit a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth for a come-from-behind win over Harrison.
Harrison had scored three runs in the top of the sixth to take a 4-1 lead over Northside.
In Game 2, Calhoun pitching shut down Northside’s powerful offense for a 4-0 win. Hannah George got the Lady Patriots only two hits.
George gave up four runs on seven hits and took the loss.
Northside uncharacteristically made six errors in the game.
Northside returns to action Tuesday at Shaw at 4:30 p.m.
Saturday
Game 1
Harrison
100
003
—
4
8
2
Northside
100
004
—
5
7
0
WP: Kayson Boatner. LP: E. Kachel. Top hitters: Northside 2-2, RBI; Kayson Boatner 1-3, HR, R, 4 RBIs.
Game 2
Northside
000
000
0
—
0
2
6
Calhoun
000
202
X
—
4
7
1
WP: NA. LP: Hannah George. Top hitters: Northside: Hannah George 2-3. Records: Northside 10-3. Next: Northside at Shaw Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Northside goes 1-4 at Boddie Tournament
Katie Jordan had 30 kills, 22 digs, six aces and a block as Northside went 1-4 during the Juanita Boddie Tournament in Hoover, Ala., on Friday and Saturday.
The Lady Patriots defeated Prattville (2-0) before dropping matches to Huntsville (0-2), Madison Academy (1-2), John Carroll (0-2) and Oxford (1-2).
Friday at Hoover, Ala.
Match 1
Northside
25
25
Prattville
20
20
Match 2
Northside
15
15
Huntsville
25
25
Saturday at Hoover, Ala.
Match 3
Northside
14
25
13
Madison Academy
25
20
15
Match 4
Northside
16
17
John Carroll
25
25
Match 5
Northside
25
17
7
Oxford
22
25
15
Leaders: Katie Jordan 30 kills, 22 digs, 6 aces, 1 block; Nevaeh Edwards 17 kills, 12 digs, 3 blocks, 1 ace; Caroline Irving 68 assists, 22 digs, 1 kill; Kendra Henthron 14 kills, 1 ace, 1 block; Candace Burleson 63 digs, 2 aces. Records: Northside 5-10. Next: Northside at Carrollton Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Central splits matches in Smiths Station tourney
A’tavia Lambert had 26 attacks, 12 kills, seven blocks and five aces as Central split four matches in the Smiths Station Invitational.
Central lost to Shaw (2-1) and Goshen (2-0) before defeating Auburn (2-0) and Handley (2-1).
Saturday at Smiths Station, Ala.
Match 1
Central
28
18
10
Shaw
26
25
15
Match 2
Central
17
22
Goshen
25
25
Match 3
Central
25
25
Auburn
22
17
Match 4
Central
25
18
16
Handley
20
25
14
Leaders: Central: A’tavia Lambert 26 attacks, 12 kills, 7 blocks, 5 aces; Destini Gibson 12 attacks, 3 kills, 6 aces; Kennedy Stewart 24 attacks, 6 kills, 8 blocks, 5 aces; Alayshea Thompson 41 attacks, 10 kills, 5 aces; Nakayla Randolph-Moore 4 blocks, 35 assists. Records: Central 3-3. Next: Central at Eufaula Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Late Friday Softball
Allatoona 4, Northside 2
Northside lost its second straight in the Allatoona Buccaneer Bash on Friday, this one 4-2 to the host.
Hannah George hit a two-run homer for the Lady Patriots.
Friday
Allatoona
300
000
—
4
5
1
Northside
200
000
—
2
7
3
WP: Lewis. LP: Hannah George. Top hitters: Northside Hannah George 2-3, HR, 2RBI.
Etowah 9, Columbus 1
Columbus lost 9-1 to Etowah on Friday night in the Allatoona Buccaneer Bash.
Avery Hooper had a pair of hits, and Raleigh Williams doubled in a run.
Friday
Columbus
000
01
—
1
6
3
Etowah
303
3x
—
9
11
1
WP: NA. LP: Avery Hooper. Top hitters: Columbus Raleigh Williams 1-3, 2B, RBI; Avery Hooper 2-2; Abby Wynn 1-2, 2B, R.
Comments