August 27, 2016 9:46 PM

High school roundup: Salgado, Gonzalez win in first MCSD Invitational 5K

Columbus High’s Alex Salgado and Northside’s Marisa Gonzalez won in the first Muscogee County School District 5K Invitational on Saturday at Kinnett Stadium.

From staff reports

Salgado won with a time of 18 minutes, 17.08 seconds.

Northside’s Jonathan Myrthil finished second with a time of 18:49.85.

Hardaway’s Russ Korreye was third in 19:00.15.

Lamar County won the boys team title with 64 points. Columbus was second with 82, and Pike County was third with 118.

Gonzalez won the girls title with a time of 22:37.39.

Shaw’s Semia Houston was second in 22:39.99, and Brookstone’s Abbie Dillon was third in 22:49.48.

Northside won the girls team title with 29 points with Columbus at 59 and Brookstone with 67.

SOFTBALL

Columbus goes 2-1

at Buccaneer Bash

Columbus went 2-1 Saturday at the Allatoona Buccaneer Bash. The Lady Blue Devils defeated Colquitt County and Allatoona before losing the final game of the day to Bartow.

In Game 1, Erin Smith and Marlisa Scott each drove in two runs Saturday to lead Columbus to a 6-0 win over Colquitt County. Smith had a homer and Scott had two doubles.

Kaleigh Sullivan allowed four hits and struck out six to pick up the complete game win.

In Game 2, Scott homered and Sullivan against got the complete-game win as the Lady Blue Devils defeated Allatoona 5-4.

In Game 3, Bartow used a five-run fourth inning to take control on their way to an 8-3 win. Columbus was held to just three hits, and the Lady Blue Devils comitted four errors.

Columbus hosts Carver Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

Game 1

Columbus

200

000

4

6

11

1

Colquitt Co.

000

000

0

0

4

1

WP: Kaleigh Sullivan. LP: Baker. Top hitters: Columbus: Raleigh Williams 2-4, R; Erin Smith 2-3, 2 Rs; HR, 2 RBIs; Marlisa Scott 3-3, R, 2 2Bs, 2 RBIs.

Game 2

Allatoona

101

100

1

4

11

1

Columbus

031

001

0

5

9

1

WP: Kaleigh Sullivan. LP: NA. Top hitters: Columbus: Marlisa Scott 3-3, 2 Rs, HR, RBI; Kaleigh Sullivan 2-3; Hannah Morales 2-3.

Game 3

Bartow

100

502

8

11

3

Columbus

000

030

3

3

4

WP: NA. LP: Avery Hooper. Top hitters: Columbus: Emily Davis 1-2, 2B, R, RBI; Hannah Morales 1-3; Anna Runyon1-3, R; Karissa Rubio 0-2, R, RBI. Records: Columbus 8-4. Next: Columbus hosts Carver Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Northside splits two games at Bash

Northside got back on the winning track Saturday at the Allatoona Buccaneer Bash. The Lady Patriots defeated Harrison before losing to Calhoun.

In Game 1, Kayson Boatner hit a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth for a come-from-behind win over Harrison.

Harrison had scored three runs in the top of the sixth to take a 4-1 lead over Northside.

In Game 2, Calhoun pitching shut down Northside’s powerful offense for a 4-0 win. Hannah George got the Lady Patriots only two hits.

George gave up four runs on seven hits and took the loss.

Northside uncharacteristically made six errors in the game.

Northside returns to action Tuesday at Shaw at 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

Game 1

Harrison

100

003

4

8

2

Northside

100

004

5

7

0

WP: Kayson Boatner. LP: E. Kachel. Top hitters: Northside 2-2, RBI; Kayson Boatner 1-3, HR, R, 4 RBIs.

Game 2

Northside

000

000

0

0

2

6

Calhoun

000

202

X

4

7

1

WP: NA. LP: Hannah George. Top hitters: Northside: Hannah George 2-3. Records: Northside 10-3. Next: Northside at Shaw Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Northside goes 1-4 at Boddie Tournament

Katie Jordan had 30 kills, 22 digs, six aces and a block as Northside went 1-4 during the Juanita Boddie Tournament in Hoover, Ala., on Friday and Saturday.

The Lady Patriots defeated Prattville (2-0) before dropping matches to Huntsville (0-2), Madison Academy (1-2), John Carroll (0-2) and Oxford (1-2).

Friday at Hoover, Ala.

Match 1

Northside

25

25

Prattville

20

20

Match 2

Northside

15

15

Huntsville

25

25

Saturday at Hoover, Ala.

Match 3

Northside

14

25

13

Madison Academy

25

20

15

Match 4

Northside

16

17

John Carroll

25

25

Match 5

Northside

25

17

7

Oxford

22

25

15

Leaders: Katie Jordan 30 kills, 22 digs, 6 aces, 1 block; Nevaeh Edwards 17 kills, 12 digs, 3 blocks, 1 ace; Caroline Irving 68 assists, 22 digs, 1 kill; Kendra Henthron 14 kills, 1 ace, 1 block; Candace Burleson 63 digs, 2 aces. Records: Northside 5-10. Next: Northside at Carrollton Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Central splits matches in Smiths Station tourney

A’tavia Lambert had 26 attacks, 12 kills, seven blocks and five aces as Central split four matches in the Smiths Station Invitational.

Central lost to Shaw (2-1) and Goshen (2-0) before defeating Auburn (2-0) and Handley (2-1).

Saturday at Smiths Station, Ala.

Match 1

Central

28

18

10

Shaw

26

25

15

Match 2

Central

17

22

Goshen

25

25

Match 3

Central

25

25

Auburn

22

17

Match 4

Central

25

18

16

Handley

20

25

14

Leaders: Central: A’tavia Lambert 26 attacks, 12 kills, 7 blocks, 5 aces; Destini Gibson 12 attacks, 3 kills, 6 aces; Kennedy Stewart 24 attacks, 6 kills, 8 blocks, 5 aces; Alayshea Thompson 41 attacks, 10 kills, 5 aces; Nakayla Randolph-Moore 4 blocks, 35 assists. Records: Central 3-3. Next: Central at Eufaula Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Late Friday Softball

Allatoona 4, Northside 2

Northside lost its second straight in the Allatoona Buccaneer Bash on Friday, this one 4-2 to the host.

Hannah George hit a two-run homer for the Lady Patriots.

Friday

Allatoona

300

000

4

5

1

Northside

200

000

2

7

3

WP: Lewis. LP: Hannah George. Top hitters: Northside Hannah George 2-3, HR, 2RBI.

Etowah 9, Columbus 1

Columbus lost 9-1 to Etowah on Friday night in the Allatoona Buccaneer Bash.

Avery Hooper had a pair of hits, and Raleigh Williams doubled in a run.

Friday

Columbus

000

01

1

6

3

Etowah

303

3x

9

11

1

WP: NA. LP: Avery Hooper. Top hitters: Columbus Raleigh Williams 1-3, 2B, RBI; Avery Hooper 2-2; Abby Wynn 1-2, 2B, R.

