Bi-City power rankings, Classes A-3A: Week 2

1. Marion County, 2-0, defeated Chattahoochee County 35-14: The Eagles have looked every bit the the team we have come to expect over the past few years. They have posted two dominant victories and shown no ill effects from some key losses over the offseason.
2. Manchester, 2-0, defeated Luella 27-12: For anyone wondering if the Blue Devils could maintain the success they established last season, the team has answered with a 76-12 scoring advantage in its first two weeks. Next up: a matchup with Southwest-Macon, which pulled off a surprise upset over Westside-Macon in its first game.
3. Brookstone, 1-0, did not play: The Cougars had a week off after an impressive season-opening win over Jordan. With a matchup against First Presbyterian Day on tap, the team will look to improve on the defensive side, which allowed 32 against the Red Jackets.
4. Spencer, 0-1, lost to Carver 26-0: Let's get two things out of the way. First, the Greenwave did not play particularly well in the opener. That was clear. Second, that in no way means this team can't still pick up where it left off last year. The offense had its moments, but made too many mistakes against a top-notch team. The defense was solid, but suffered occasional costly lapses.
5. Glenwood, 1-0, defeated Calvary Christian 22-17: The Gators got the Jason Gibson off to a good start against a solid Knights squad. We can hope that this matchup was the beginning of a future crosstown rivalry between the two schools.
6. Calvary Christian, 1-1, lost to Glenwood 22-17: Despite the loss, there should be a lot of positives taken away from the game against Glenwood. The Knights are trying to play a more difficult schedule this year. Despite recent struggles, Glenwood fits the bill, and Calvary played it to a close contest.
7. Jordan, 0-2, lost to Columbus 62-21: The good news for the Red Jackets is that their offense has proven very capable by averaging 26.5 points per game the first two weeks. The bad news, the defense has allowed 55.5 per game. If Jordan can make drastic improvements on defense, it can have a chance at some success.
8. Kendrick, 0-2, lost to Troup 38-12: The Cherokees offense hasn't quite gotten off the ground yet, scoring just 19 in their first two games. That was a challenge for them a year ago, so it is still a work in progress early in the year.
9. Chattahoochee County, 0-1, lost to Marion County 35-14: On the one hand, the Panthers gave up 28 points in the first quarter of its season against Marion County last week. On the other, they outscored the Eagles 14-7 the rest of the way. They'll need to get off to a better start going forward.
10. Pacelli, 0-2, lost to Crawford 32-0: It's been a tough start for the Vikings this season, who have been outscored 80-6 in two games. Things won't get any easier with a matchup against Marion County in their next game on Sept. 9, after a bye this week.