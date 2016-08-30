High school roundup: Columbus stops Carver 18-0

The Lady Blue Devils exploded for 13 runs in the bottom of the first on their way to an 18-0 win over Carver in a game shortened by the mercy rule.
Kaleigh Sullivan, Landsey Sanders, Abby Wynn, Emily Davis and Hannah Morales each drove in two runs for Columbus.
In the circle, Columbus used three pitchers — Sullivan, Davis and Morales — in no-hitting Carver.
Tuesday at Columbus
Carver
000
—
0
0
3
Columbus
(13)5X
—
18
11
2
WP: Kaleigh Sullivan. LP: Dickerson. Top hitters: Columbus: Abby Wynn 2-3, R, 2RBIs; Emily Davis 2-3, R, 2B, 2 RBIs; Hannah Morales 2-2, R, 3B, 2 RBIs. Records: Columbus 9-4. Carver NA. Next: Columbus at Cairo, Thursday, 4:30 p.m.
Northside 18, Shaw 0
Ciara Jesus went 2-for-4 and drove in four runs to help lead Northside to an 18-0 win over Shaw in a game shortened by the mercy rule.
Raelee Weaver drove in three runs for the Lady Patriots. She also got the win as she and Sidney Mathis combined for no-hitter with seven strikeouts.
Tuesday at Shaw
Northside
62(10)
—
18
11
0
Shaw
000
—
0
0
4
WP: Raelee Weaver. LP: K. Hennard. Top hitters: Ciara Jesus 2-4, R, 4 RBIs; Kamdyn Fuller 2-2, 2Rs, 2B, RBI; Jada Chadwick, 2-3 3Rs, 2 2Bs, RBI; Raelee Weaver, 1-1 2Rs, 3RBIs. Records: Northside 11-3. Shaw NA. Next: Northside hosts Westover, Thursday, 5 p.m. Shaw hosts Hardaway, Thursday, 4:30 p.m.
Hardaway 17, Americus-Sumter 1
Lilly Mitchell went 4-for-4 with three RBIs to lead Hardaway to a 17-1 win over Americus-Sumter on Tuesday.
Tuesday at Americus
Hardaway
971
—
17
8
2
A-Sumter
001
—
1
2
3
WP: M. Johnson. LP: T. Williams. Top hitters: Hardaway Lilly Mitchell 4-4, 3RBI; Savannah Landrum 1-1, RBI; Katie McFadden 1-2, RBI; Aiyannah Taylor 1-1, 2RBI. Records: NA. Next: NA.
Volleyball
Shaw wins two matches, Brookstone splits
Kayla Blackmon had seven kills and seven aces to lead Shaw to wins over Brookstone and LaGrange.
Catherine Ward had eight kills and two aces to help lead Brookstone to a win over LaGrange and a loss to Shaw.
Tuesday at Brookstone
Match 1
LaGrange
24
14
Brookstone
26
25
Match 2
Shaw
25
25
Brookstone
13
14
Match 3
Shaw
25
25
LaGrange
7
10
Leaders: Brookstone: Catherine Ward 8 kills, 2 aces; Rachel McQuinn 13 assists, 6 aces; Lucy Laughbaum 3 kills, 2 aces. Shaw: Kayla Blackmon 7 kills 7 aces; Kianna Greene 3 kills 8 block assists; Carla Narvaez 11 kills, 8 digs, 2 aces; India Roper 6 kills, 7 aces, 9 digs; Deyanna McKinney 8 digs, 2 aces. Records: Brookstone NA. Shaw 15-5. Next: Brookstone vs. Shaw and Callaway at Shaw, Thursday, 4:30 p.m.
Jordan 3, ChattCo 0
Znyaha Bohannon had seven aces and eight kills to lead Jordan to a straight-sets win over Chattahoochee County.
Tuesday
Chattahoochee Co.
22
16
15
Jordan
25
25
25
Leaders: Jordan: Znyaha Bohannon 7 aces, 8 kills; Kwandajah Gonzalez 6 aces. Records: Jordan 4-1. Next: NA.
