Closer look at Thursday night’s high school football games

SPENCER VS. NORTHSIDE
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Kinnett Stadium
Series record: Northside leads 5-3, but Spencer won 21-0 last season.
Records: Spencer 0-1. Northside 1-0.
Last week: Spencer lost 26-0 to Carver. Northside was idle.
You need to know: While this game doesn’t count in region standings for either team, this is a game among two programs on the upswing. Spencer went 8-4 last season for its first winning season since 1977. Northside also had a winning campaign a year ago at 6-4, the Patriots’ first since 2005. … Northside won its season-opener against Kendrick two weeks ago. David Apiag led the Patriots with 73 yards rushing. Dayshun Johnson had a pair of TD runs. The Patriots also scored on a pair of safeties. … In its loss, Spencer was led by quarterback Khalil Thomas, who threw for 106 yards and rushed for 43. Linebacker Giovonnia Moore had a sack and a fumble recovery.
Chattahoochee County at Baconton Charter
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Centennial Stadium, Camilla, Ga.
Series record: First meeting.
Records: Chattahoochee County 0-1, 0-0 Region 1-A. Baconton Charter 1-1, 0-1.
Last week: Chattahoochee County lost 35-14 to Marion County. Baconton Charter lost 40-0 to Pelham.
You need to know: This is the Region 1-A opener for Chattahoochee County. … Tyler walton led the Panthers with 92 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Malic Bonner also scored on a 73-yard run. … Baconton Charter School is located between Albany and Camilla, just off U.S. 19. The school plays its games at Mitchell County High in Camilla. Ga.
Kevin Price
