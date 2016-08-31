High school roundup: Smiths Station defeats ChattCo and Carver in volleyball

Kennedy Watford had 20 assists, two kills and eight aces Thursday to lead Smiths Station to straight-sets wins over Chattahoochee County and Carver.
Kahnice Wilder had nine kills, one block, two digs and three aces for the Lady Panthers.
Thursday at Chattahoochee County
Match 1
Smiths Station
25
25
Chattahoochee Co.
13
11
Match 2
Smiths Station
25
25
Carver
17
17
Leaders: Smiths Station: Kennedy Watford 20 assist, 2 kills, 8 aces; Kahnice Wilder 9 kills, 1 block, 2 digs, 3 aces; Siane Boddie 6 kills, 3 digs, 4 aces; Hunter Bowden 1 assist, 5 digs, 2 aces; Sarah Trzpuc 3 kills, 3 digs, 2 aces. Records: NA. Next: Smiths Station at Hardaway, Sept. 7, 6 p.m.
Late Tuesday Volleyball
Central 3, Eufaula 1
A’Tavia Lambert had 20 kills and 12 blocks to lead Central to a 3-1 win over Eufaula on Tuesday night.
Tuesday
Eufaula
20
25
11
15
Central
25
22
25
25
Leaders: A’tavia Lambert: 15 Attacks-20 Kills-4 Aces-12 Blocks; Alayshea Thompson: 15 Attacks-12 Kills; Destini Gibson: 3 Attacks-3 Aces; Kennedy Stewart: 8 Attacks-3 Kills-3 Blocks; Destin Smith: 6 Dinks-18 Total Serves-16 Assists. Records: NA. Next: NA.
Smiths Station wins twice
Smiths Station swept past Hardaway and Opelika on Tuesday night with 2-0 scores.
The Lady Panthers beat Hardaway 25-17, 25-20 and Opelika 25-23, 25-11.
No individual stats were available.
