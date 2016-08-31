Valley Preps

August 31, 2016 9:01 PM

High school roundup: Smiths Station defeats ChattCo and Carver in volleyball

From staff reports

Kennedy Watford had 20 assists, two kills and eight aces Thursday to lead Smiths Station to straight-sets wins over Chattahoochee County and Carver.

Kahnice Wilder had nine kills, one block, two digs and three aces for the Lady Panthers.

Thursday at Chattahoochee County

Match 1

Smiths Station

25

25

Chattahoochee Co.

13

11

Match 2

Smiths Station

25

25

Carver

17

17

Leaders: Smiths Station: Kennedy Watford 20 assist, 2 kills, 8 aces; Kahnice Wilder 9 kills, 1 block, 2 digs, 3 aces; Siane Boddie 6 kills, 3 digs, 4 aces; Hunter Bowden 1 assist, 5 digs, 2 aces; Sarah Trzpuc 3 kills, 3 digs, 2 aces. Records: NA. Next: Smiths Station at Hardaway, Sept. 7, 6 p.m.

Late Tuesday Volleyball

Central 3, Eufaula 1

A’Tavia Lambert had 20 kills and 12 blocks to lead Central to a 3-1 win over Eufaula on Tuesday night.

Tuesday

Eufaula

20

25

11

15

Central

25

22

25

25

Leaders: A’tavia Lambert: 15 Attacks-20 Kills-4 Aces-12 Blocks; Alayshea Thompson: 15 Attacks-12 Kills; Destini Gibson: 3 Attacks-3 Aces; Kennedy Stewart: 8 Attacks-3 Kills-3 Blocks; Destin Smith: 6 Dinks-18 Total Serves-16 Assists. Records: NA. Next: NA.

 

Smiths Station wins twice

Smiths Station swept past Hardaway and Opelika on Tuesday night with 2-0 scores.

The Lady Panthers beat Hardaway 25-17, 25-20 and Opelika 25-23, 25-11.

No individual stats were available.

Valley Preps

