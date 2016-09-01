Valley Preps

September 1, 2016 12:22 PM

Tropical weather forces postponement of Thursday night game

By Kevin Price

kprice@ledger-enquirer.com

The Chattahoochee County vs. Baconton Charter football game, which was scheduled for Thursday night, has been postponed due to concerns about Tropical Storm Hermine.

The game will now be played on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m. at Centennial Stadium in Camilla, Ga.

Chattahoochee County is 0-1 after opening the season last week with a 35-14 loss to Marion County. This was to be the Panthers’ Region 1-A opener.

Baconton Charter is 1-1 overall and 0-1 in 1-A.

No other postponements involving Bi-City teams have been announced.

Northside and Spencer are still scheduled to play Thursday night at 7 at Kinnett Stadium.

Here is a list of Friday night’s games

Kendrick vs. Shaw (at Kinnett), 5 p.m.

Columbus at Upson-Lee, 7:30 p.m.

Hardway at Lee County, 7:30 p.m.

First Presbyterian at Brookstone, 7:30 p.m.

Southwest-Macon at Manchester, 7:30 p.m.

Lee-Scott at Calvary Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Carver vs. Douglas County (at Kinnett), 8 p.m.

Auburn at Central, 8 p.m.

Jeff Davis at Smiths Station, 8 p.m.

Russell County at Dothan, 8 p.m.

Glenwood at Northside Baptist, 8 p.m.

Kevin Price: 706-320-4493, @lesports

