High school roundup: Pearson’s walk-off double gives Brookstone win over Landmark

Virginia Pearson’s drove in Katherine Snavely with a walk-off double with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning Thursday to give Brookstone a 4-3 win over Landmark Christian.
Landmark had tied the game with a single run in the top of the seventh.
Snavely, Pearson and Zoe Paul each had two hits in the game.
Paul allowed three runs on four hits in picking up the complete-game win.
Thursday at Brookstone
Landmark
000
011
1
—
3
4
2
Brookstone
020
100
1
—
4
9
5
WP: Zoe Paul. LP: M. Schmidlkofer. Top hitters: Brookstone: Virginia Pearson 2-3, 2Rs, 2B, RBI; Katherine Snavely 2-4, R, 2B; Zoe Paul 2-3, RBI. Records: Brookstone 6-5. Next: Brookstone hosts Crawford County Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Shaw 16, Hardaway 14
Alex Boeding, Alexus Mckay and Neveah Evans each drove in two runs to lead Shaw to a 16-14 win over Hardaway in see-saw slugfest.
Shaw took a 9-6 lead with six runs in the fourth inning, but Hardaway scored five runs in the top of the fifth to retake the lead 11-9. Shaw answered with six more in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead for good at 15-11.
Thursday at Shaw
Hardaway
051
052
1
—
14
6
7
Shaw
003
661
X
—
16
10
3
WP: Hannah Kennard. LP: NA. Top hitters: Shaw: Alex Boeding 2-3, 3Rs, 2B 2 RBIs; Alex Mckay 2-4, 2Rs, 2 2Bs, 2 RBIs; Neveah Evans 2-4, R, 2 RBIs. Hardaway: Lilly Mitchell 2-5, R, 2 2Bs, 2 RBIs. Records: NA. Next: Shaw at Westover Thursday at 5 p.m. Hardaway hosts Kendrick today at 4:30 p.m.
Northside 18, Westover 0
Northside scored 15 runs in the bottom of the second inning on the way to an 18-0 win over Westover in a game shortened by the mercy rule.
Ciara Jesus and Kayson Boatner each homered for the Lady Patriots.
Boatner needed only 51 pitches and struck out seven in the three-inning no-hitter.
Thursday at Northside
Westover
000
—
0
0
4
Northside
3(15)X
—
18
9
0
WP: Kayson Boatner. LP: J. Pickett. Top hitters: Northside: Kayson Boatner 1-3, R, HR, 3 RBIs; Ciera Jesus 1-1, 2Rs, 2 BBs, HR, RBI; Emily Holmes 1-2, 2Rs, 2 RBIs. Records: Northside 12-3. Next: Northside at Harris County, Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Columbus defeats McIntosh, ELCA
Nyah Whittlesey had 10 kills, three blocks, one ace and six digs Thursday to lead Columbus to straight-set wins over McIntosh and Eagles Landing Christian Academy.
Thursday at McIntosh
Match 1
Columbus
25
25
Eagles Landing
15
12
Match 2
Columbus
25
25
McIntosh
8
13
Leaders: Columbus: Nyah Whittlesey 10 kills, 3 blocks, 1 ace, 6 digs; Tatyana Wyatt 8 kills, 1 block, 1 dig; Tierra White 7 kills, 4 blocks; Skylar Blackmon 26 digs, 5 assists; Alisi Motu’apuaka 36 assists, 3 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks, 15 digs. Records: Columbus 20-7. Next: Columbus at Lovett Tournament, Sept. 90.
Hardaway 2, Kendrick 1
Melanie Ortiz had six aces and nine assists Thursday to lead Hardaway to a 2-1 win over Kendrick.
Thursday at Kendrick
Hardaway
17
26
25
Kendrick
25
24
17
Leaders: Hardaway: Melanie Ortiz 6 aces, 9 assists; Jimea Dunn 6 assists, 3 kills; Lajada Cashe 6 kills; Justyce Saddler 10 digs; Jayla Brown 9 digs. Records: Hardaway 6-4. Next: Hardaway hosts Northside and Shaw on Tuesday.
Central 2, Beauregard 0
A’tavia Lamb had three aces, four attacks and five kills Thursday to lead Central to a 2-0 win over Beauregard.
Thursday at Central
Beauregard
8
14
Central
25
25
Leaders: Central: A’tavia Lamb: 3 aces, 4 attacks, 5 kills; Alayshea Thompson: 1 ace, 5 attacks, 4 kills; Kennedy Stewart 6 attacks, 2 kills, Nakayla Randolph-Moore 1 ace, 4 assists. Records: NA. Next: Central at Mac Attack in Montgomery, Ala., Saturday.
Shaw 3, Callaway 0
India Roper had four 4 kills, 10 aces and three blocks Thursdat to lead Shaw to a win over Callaway.
Thursday at Shaw
Callaway
25
25
25
Shaw
18
10
12
Leaders: Shaw: India Roper 4 kills, 10 aces, 3 blocks; Carla Narvaez 7 kills, 4 aces, 1 block, 2 digs; Kayla Blackmon 6 kills, 3 aces, 1 block; Deyanna McKinney 1 kill, 3 aces, 1 dig; Alicia Blackmon 2 Aces. Records: Shaw 16-5. Next: Shaw at Hardaway Tuesday at 6 p.m.
