Raiders hang on to down Cherokees

Shaw built a 21-0 lead and held on to down Kendrick 21-14 on Friday afternoon at Kinnett Stadium.
The Raiders built their 21-point lead in the first half on a pair of touchdown passes from Andrew Tillery to Elisha Ammi and a blocked punt returned for a touchdown by Nick Beason.
It was the first win of the season for the Raiders (1-1), who plays Harris County on Thursday.
But the Cherokees didn’t go quietly.
They dominated the second half, sacking Tillery five times (to go with two in the first half).
And they also got a 15-yard interception return for a touchdown by Javier Turner, which trimmed the deficit to seven, 21-14, with 5:59 left in the game.
Kendrick forced a punt, but a block-in-the-back penalty and a 19-yard loss on the first play pretty much sealed the win for Shaw.
Kendrick is still looking for its first win after three games. The Cherokees play Spencer on Friday.
Shaw finished with 111 yards of offense, 42 rushing and 69 passing. Kendrick had 96, 50 rushing and 46 passing.
Shaw has won 13 straight in the series against Kendrick.
Key play: Shaw’s Mr. Do Everything Nick Beason broke through the line and blocked a Kendrick punt. He followed the bounding ball to the Kendrick 15, picked it up and ran in for a touchdown. That gave Shaw a 13 0 lead in the first quarter.
Difference makers: Shaw quarterback Andrew Tillery, who was under a heavy rush all night, found Elisha Ammi twice for touchdowns on passes of 32 and 18 yards.
Kendrick’s defense had Tillery on the run the whole game, sacking him seven times.
Kendrick Adayus Robertson led all rushers with 72 yards on 19 carries, most all 72 of those came after contact.
Individual stats: Rushing — Shaw, Marcus Newsome 9-51, Nick Beason 12-39; Kendrick Adayus Robertson 19-72, Kayleem Bonds 10-41. Passing — Shaw Andrew Tillery 6-15-1, 69 yards, two TDs; Kendrick Keshon Willis 1-3, 30 yards, Swann Tarver 1-8, 16 yards. Receiving — Shaw, Nick Beason 2-5. Elisha Ammi 2-50; Kendrick Jemarious Holloway 2-46.
Coach quote: “It was a win. That is exactly what I told them. I will take a “W” anytime I can get it. I don’t care whether it is ugly or pretty. But we are a better football team than this. Credit (Kendrick coach Cedric Ware) and that bunch over there. They kept fighting and never gave up.”
Player quote: “We just put it in in the past couple of weeks. On their first punt, they jammed me up. But on the second one, I made a move and I scooped and I scored,” Shaw’s Nick Beason.
Friday at Kinnett Stadium
Shaw
14
7
0
0
—21
Kendrick
0
0
7
7
—14
First Quarter
S—Elisha Ammi 32 pass from Andrew Tillery (Esteban DeJesus kick), 6:45
S—Nick Beason 15 block punt return (DeJesus kick), 3:59
Second Quarter
S—Ammi 18 pass from Tillery (DeJesus kick), 6:54
Third Quarter
K—Adayus Robertson 2 run (Jason Evans kick), 3:16
Fourth Quarter
K—Javier Turner 15 interception return (Evans kick), 5:59
Record: Shaw 1-1, Kendrick 0-3. Next: Shaw, vs. Harris County, Thursday, Kinnett, 7 p.m. Kendrick, vs. Spencer, Memorial, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
