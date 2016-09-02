Gambles run wild for Manchester against Southwest-Macon

Tre Gamble ran for three touchdowns Friday night to lead Manchester to a 35-6 win over Southwest-Macon.
Tre Gamble had 12 carries for 121 yards. All three of his touchdowns came in the 28-point second quarter. He scored on runs of 43, 29 and four yards.
Deenizeo Gamble got Manchester on the board in the first quarter with a 35-yard touchdown run at 7:51.
Southwest-Macon returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, their only score in the game.
Friday at Manchester, Ga.
SW Macon
6
0
0
0
—
6
Manchester
7
28
0
0
—
35
First quarter
M — Deenizeo Gamble 35 run (Jacquavious Stargell kick), 7:51
SW-M — No. 7 90 kick return (run failed), 7:38
Second quarter
M — Tre Gamble 43 run (Stargell kick failed ),11:49
M — Tre Gamble 29 yard (Garrett Brown pass to Ashton Bell), 8:38
M — Khalil Brawner 5 yard (Stargell kick), 4:03
M — Tre Gamble 4 run (Stargell kick), 1:25
Records: Manchester 3-0, 1-0. Next: Manchester hosts Jordan, Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m.
