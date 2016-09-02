Valley Preps

Brookstone unable to overcome six turnovers in loss to First Presbyterian.

By John Carroll

Brookstone got a long touchdown run from Russell Blanchard and a short one from Josh Long, but six turnovers proved too much to overcome as the Cougars lost 34-13 to First Presbyterian on Friday night at Rex Knight Field.

Key play: Pick a turnover. Brookstone had six. They lost three fumbles and threw three interceptions. On the flip side, First Presbyterian had zero turnovers.

Difference makers: Vikings defensive back/receiver Armaun Smith had three interceptions. On offense he had 111 yards receiving and an 89-yard touchdown reception.

Individual stats: Russell Blanchard, Brookstone quarterback, 123 rushing, 13 carries, 1 touchdown, 23 yards passing, 3 interceptions; Richard Hill, Brookstone running back, 38 yards, 6 carries.

Dalton Cox, FPD quarterback, 14-20, 229 yards passing, 2 touchdowns, no interceptions; Maurice Gordon, FPD receiver, 4 catches, 108 yards, 2 touchdowns

Coach quote: Brookstone coach Scott Pethtel said turnovers were “definitely” the difference in the game. “We got to hold on to the ball in traffic,” he said. “And then we threw a couple of picks and they took advantage of them. But we’re not pointing fingers. We have a good team. We’ve got to improve from this and move on.”

Player quote: “I just made the right reads and made the picks,” said First Presbyterian defensive back Armaun Smith on his interceptions.

Friday at Brookstone

Brookstone

7

0

6

0

—13

First Presbyterian

7

13

0

14

—34

First quarter

B: Russell Blanchard 47 run (Clark Smith kick), 10:00

F: Dalton Cox 71 pass to Maurice Gordon (Andrei Parrish kick), 4:05

Second quarter

F: Armaun Smith 89 run (Parrish kick), 8:01

F: Cox 21 pass to Gordon (kick failed), 1:06

Third quarter

B: Josh Long 6 run (kick failed), 4:48

Fourth quarter

F: CJ Harris 14 run (Parrish kick), 8:40

F: Josh Raines 1 run (Parrish kick), 5:42

Records: Brookstone 1-1, First Presbyterian 2-0. Next up: Brookstone at Landmark Christian, Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m. First Presbyterian at Hawkinsville, Sept. 9, 7 p.m.

