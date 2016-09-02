Valley Preps

September 2, 2016 11:20 PM

Columbus offense struggles against Upson-Lee

Columbus couldn’t get the offense in gear Friday night and lost 20-0 to Upson-Lee.

From staff reports

Columbus quarterback Caleb Bailey had 70-yard run to put the Blue Devils in scoring position, but the drive stalled and Columbus missed a 35-yard field goal attempt.

Marino said the defense played well and that Upson-Lee add the final touchdown late in the game. Ray Thornton had an interception for Columbus.

Coach Phil Marino said the offensive line suffered two injuries during the game.

As well as the offense played last, Marino said it tough going Friday night.

“We just couldn’t get anything going offensively,” Marino said.

Columbus (1-1) returns to action Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Memorial against Callaway.

Valley Preps

