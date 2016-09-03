‘It felt like someone popped a balloon:’ Shell-shocked Smiths Station allows Jeff Davis to rally

First-year Smiths Station coach Adam Fossett had as many questions about his team as reporters following a 32-14 loss to Jeff Davis at home Friday night.
Fossett’s team gave up 29 unanswered points in the second half to fall to 1-2 on the season. Jeff Davis rallied from 14-3 down to take its first lead with 5:40 left in the game.
Smiths Station’s downward spiral started when Travez Bozeman returned a kick 93-yards for a touchdown with 1:12 to go in the third quarter. Bozeman also caught a touchdown and returned an interception 40-plus yards for a score.
“It felt like someone popped a balloon to me,” Fossett said. “If I could’ve put my finger on it I would have stopped it.”
