Valley Preps

September 3, 2016 12:01 AM

‘It felt like someone popped a balloon:’ Shell-shocked Smiths Station allows Jeff Davis to rally

Valley Preps

Local coverage of high school sports

By Michael Niziolek

mniziolek@ledger-enquirer.com

SMITHS STATION, Ala.

First-year Smiths Station coach Adam Fossett had as many questions about his team as reporters following a 32-14 loss to Jeff Davis at home Friday night.

Fossett’s team gave up 29 unanswered points in the second half to fall to 1-2 on the season. Jeff Davis rallied from 14-3 down to take its first lead with 5:40 left in the game.

Smiths Station’s downward spiral started when Travez Bozeman returned a kick 93-yards for a touchdown with 1:12 to go in the third quarter. Bozeman also caught a touchdown and returned an interception 40-plus yards for a score.

“It felt like someone popped a balloon to me,” Fossett said. “If I could’ve put my finger on it I would have stopped it.”

Michael Niziolek: 334-332-8572, @wareagleextra

Related content

Valley Preps

Comments

Videos

Prep Spotlight: Columbus OL William Nana-Fabu

View more video

About Valley Preps

@leprepsports

David Mitchell has covered high schools and athletes in the Bi-City area for three years for the Ledger-Enquirer. Prior to joining the Ledger-Enquirer, Mitchell worked at the Gainesville (Ga.) Times. He is a graduate of Starr’s Mill High School and the University of Georgia.

Sports Videos