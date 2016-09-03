Valley Preps

September 3, 2016 12:19 AM

Georgia and Alabama high school football scores

Valley Preps

Local coverage of high school sports

Click on your team’s score to go to a story on that game.

Shaw 21, Kendrick 14

Upson-Lee 20, Columbus 0

Hardway at Lee County, canceled, Hurricane Hermine

First Presbyterian 34, Brookstone 13

Manchester 35, Southwest-Macon 6

Lee-Scott 42, Calvary Christian 17

Douglas County 39, Carver 13

Central 42, Auburn 14

Jeff Davis 32, Smiths Station 14

Dothan 15, Russell County 14

Glenwood 24, Northside Baptist 10

Georgia scores

Arabia Mountain 35, Redan 20

Banks County 54, Johnson-Gainesville 35

Benedictine Military 21, St. Pius X 0

Bethlehem Temple 8, Bethlehem Christian Academy 6

Briarwood 35, Piedmont 21

Buford 49, Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School, N.Y. 6

Carrollton 50, Riverdale 14

Cartersville 56, Calhoun 0

Cedartown 41, Gilmer 14

Central-Macon 20, Howard 14

Chapel Hill 27, Lithia Springs 0

Commerce 49, Hebron Christian Academy 15

Concord Cannon, N.C. 28, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 7

Creekview 35, Cherokee 34

Dalton 10, Northwest Whitfield 7

Dawson County 30, Chattooga 8

Dodge County 3, West Laurens 0

Douglas County 39, Carver 13

Douglass 35, South Atlanta 7

Duluth 19, Meadowcreek 7

Dunwoody 43, Chamblee 6

Dutchtown 48, Columbia 0

East Coweta 49, Maynard Jackson 7

Eastside 21, Alcovy 9

Emanuel County Institute 50, Portal 14

Etowah 21, Spartanburg, S.C. 14

Fayette County 35, Banneker 20

First Presbyterian Day 34, Brookstone 13

Flowery Branch 41, Chestatee 13

Forsyth Central 31, River Ridge 21

Gainesville 21, Clarke Central 14

Gatewood 41, Tiftarea 6

Georgia Military 38, Fulton Leadership 6

Gordon Lee 35, LaFayette 20

Grayson 16, McEachern 13

Griffin 51, LaGrange 0

Habersham Central 29, White County 23

Harrison 25, North Cobb 13

Heard County 38, New Manchester 28

Heritage School 31, Southland 28

Heritage-Catoosa 47, Coahulla Creek 7

Heritage-Conyers 38, Ola 26

Hiram 28, South Paulding 9

Houston County 43, Eagle’s Landing 14

Lambert 26, Collins Hill 16

Landmark Christian 13, Stratford 3

Lassiter 24, Kell 9

Lee-Scott Academy, Ala. 42, Calvary Christian 17

Locust Grove 42, Forest Park 0

Luella 20, Lithonia 14

Lumpkin County 26, Jackson County 13

Manchester 35, Southwest Macon 6

Marist 27, Belen Jesuit, Fla. 0

Mays 36, Peachtree Ridge 31

McIntosh 40, Henry County 26

Mill Creek 30, Dacula 0

Milton 28, Cambridge 21

Mitchell County 46, Stewart County 0

Model 51, Adairsville 21

Monroe Area 24, Social Circle 7

Morgan County 23, North Oconee 13

Mount Vernon 23, Walker 16

Mountain View 50, Berkmar 7

Mt. Paran Christian 13, Bremen 3

Mt. Zion-Carrollton 49, Haralson County 0

North Clayton 12, Central-Carrollton 7

North Forsyth 31, Loganville 24

North Gwinnett 42, Hillgrove 24

North Murray 56, Coosa 27

North Paulding 22, East Paulding 21

Northgate 34, Starr’s Mill 17

Northside-Warner Robins 28, Westside-Macon 14

Oconee County 41, Walnut Grove 12

Pace Academy 21, Hapeville 7

Peach County 20, Warner Robins 19

Pebblebrook 49, Osborne 0

Pepperell 18, Pickens 10

Pike County 23, Monticello 6

Prince Avenue Christian 7, Athens Christian 0, OT

Rabun County 24, Stephens County 10

Ridgeland 40, Darlington 28

Ringgold 49, Fannin County 30

Riverwood 41, Holy Innocents’ 19

Rome 54, Drew 12

Roswell 31, Central Gwinnett 6

Rutland 13, Northeast-Macon 6

Sandy Creek 21, Allatoona 17

Shaw 21, Kendrick 14

Sonoraville 28, Cass 25

South Forsyth 56, Centennial 21

South Gwinnett 14, Brookwood 7

Spalding 22, Jonesboro 0

Sprayberry 23, Kennesaw Mountain 15

St. Francis 23, North Cobb Christian 21

St. Peter’s Prep, N.J. 41, Blessed Trinity 28

Taylor County 21, Greenville 0

Temple 36, Oglethorpe County 32

Thomas County Central 23, Cairo 17

Thomson 42, Jefferson 20

Troup County 28, Bowdon 27

Union County 61, Hayesville, N.C. 7

Upson-Lee 20, Columbus 0

Veterans 13, Worth County 10

Walton 59, Pope 33

West Hall 10, Washington-Wilkes 0

Westlake 29, Shiloh 13

Westover 26, Albany 9

Westside, S.C. 42, Hart County 6

Wheeler 30, South Cobb 12

Winder-Barrow 35, Northview 20

Woodstock 35, Sequoyah 21

Georgia POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Americus Sumter vs. Dooly County, ppd. to Sep 3.

Bainbridge vs. Lincoln, Fla., ppd. to Sep 3.

Bradwell Institute vs. Southeast Bulloch, ccd.

Brunswick vs. Cook, ppd. to Sep 3.

Burke County vs. Washington County, ppd. to Sep 3.

Cambridge Christian, Fla. vs. Twiggs County, ppd. to Sep 3.

Camden County vs. Columbia, Fla., ccd.

Charlton County vs. Appling County, ccd.

Coffee vs. Ware County, ppd. to Sep 3.

Crisp County vs. Turner County, ppd. to Sep 3.

Dougherty vs. Berrien, ppd.

Dublin vs. Wilkinson County, ppd. to Sep 3.

East Laurens vs. Montgomery County, ppd. to Sep 3.

Glascock County vs. Crawford County, ccd.

Glenn Hills vs. Cross Creek, ppd. to Sep 3.

Groves vs. Johnson County, ppd. to Sep 3.

Grovetown vs. Lincoln County, ppd. to Sep 3.

Hardaway vs. Lee County, ccd.

Harlem vs. Warren County, ppd. to Sep 3.

Alabama scores

Class 7A

Bob Jones 28, James Clemens 20

Central-Phenix City 42, Auburn 14

Davidson 42, Foley 6

Enterprise 50, Prattville 14

Hoover 19, Mountain Brook 3

Huntsville 67, Grissom 14

Jeff Davis 32, Smiths Station 14

Spain Park 28, Vestavia Hills 14

Sparkman 29, Buckhorn 22

Class 6A

Blount 41, Baldwin County 10

Chelsea 35, Wetumpka 28

Clay-Chalkville 36, Walker 14

Dothan 15, Russell County 14

Helena 23, Chilton County 13

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 49, Northridge 17

Muscle Shoals 24, Florence 7

Opelika 56, Carver-Montgomery 28

Oxford 44, Brewer 19

Park Crossing 19, Stanhope Elmore 0

Paul Bryant 33, Brookwood 14

Southside-Gadsden 34, Fort Payne 31

Class 5A

Briarwood Christian 42, Moody 6

Calera 25, Dallas County 22

Carroll 34, Charles Henderson 14

Corner 36, Fairview 6

Eufaula 56, B.T. Washington 14

Guntersville 41, Boaz 0

Jacksonville 63, Saks 24

Jemison 48, Billingsley 26

Mae Jemison 39, East Limestone 13

Mortimer Jordan 33, Springville 0

Rehobeth 28, Headland 13

Class 4A

Alabama Christian 21, Bullock County 0

Andalusia 50, Monroe County 6

Cherokee County 30, Hokes Bluff 7

Childersburg 30, Holtville 16

Dale County 28, Trinity Presbyterian 17

Fayette County 20, Good Hope 0

Madison Academy 42, Sardis 7

Munford 35, Dadeville 24

Oneonta 21, White Plains 14

Rogers 45, Danville 0

St. James 35, Montgomery Catholic 7

Tallassee 21, Handley 12

Class 3A

Bayside Academy 14, Clarke County 6

Daleville 41, Wicksburg 33

Fultondale 59, Hanceville 8

Geneva 49, Houston Academy 7

Greene County 20, Carbon Hill 0

Lexington 45, Elkmont 10

Mobile Christian 37, Excel 14

Montgomery Academy 28, Beulah 6

Opp 55, Straughn 32

Piedmont 33, Glencoe 0

Pike County 27, B.B. Comer 0

Providence Christian 20, Slocomb 15

Southside-Selma 20, Prattville Christian 15

Class 2A

Collinsville 27, Ider 6

Fyffe 46, Asbury 7

Gaston 36, Section 8

Goshen 49, Calhoun 8

G.W. Long 55, Geneva County 12

Red Bay 30, Mars Hill Bible 8

Reeltown 42, Woodland 6

Samson 34, Abbeville 6

Sheffield 28, Sulligent 25

Southern Choctaw 40, J.U. Blacksher 13

Thorsby 23, Francis Marion 8

Zion Chapel 49, Central-Hayneville 26

Class 1A

Cherokee 48, Phillips 16

Decatur Heritage 14, Hackleburg 7

Georgiana 56, Florala 0

Highland Home 57, Ellwood Christian 12

Loachapoka 82, Autaugaville 38

Lynn 13, Meek 6

Maplesville 40, Notasulga 0

McIntosh 58, J.F. Shields 0

Spring Garden 40, Gaylesville 0

Wadley 59, Appalachian 7

Lanier County vs. Savannah Country Day, ppd. to Sep 3.

Loganville Christian vs. Augusta Prep, ccd.

Long County vs. Jeff Davis, ccd.

Macon County vs. Irwin County, ppd. to Sep 5.

Metter vs. Johnson-Savannah, ccd.

New Hampstead vs. Islands, ppd. to Sep 3.

Richmond Academy vs. Aiken, S.C., ccd.

Richmond Hill vs. Brantley County, ccd.

Savannah vs. Claxton, ppd. to Sep 3.

South Effingham vs. Jenkins, ppd. to Sep 3.

T.W. Josey vs. Greenbrier, ppd. to Sep 3.

Telfair County vs. Bacon County, ccd.

Thomas Heyward Academy, S.C. vs. St. Andrew’s, ppd.

Trinity Christian-Dublin vs. First Presbyterian Christian, ccd.

Westside-Augusta vs. Hephzibah, ppd. to Sep 3.

Wheeler County vs. Jenkins County, ppd. to Oct 14.

Windsor Forest vs. Bryan County, ccd.

