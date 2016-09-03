Georgia and Alabama high school football scores

Click on your team’s score to go to a story on that game.
Hardway at Lee County, canceled, Hurricane Hermine
First Presbyterian 34, Brookstone 13
Manchester 35, Southwest-Macon 6
Lee-Scott 42, Calvary Christian 17
Douglas County 39, Carver 13
Jeff Davis 32, Smiths Station 14
Dothan 15, Russell County 14
Glenwood 24, Northside Baptist 10
Georgia scores
Arabia Mountain 35, Redan 20
Banks County 54, Johnson-Gainesville 35
Benedictine Military 21, St. Pius X 0
Bethlehem Temple 8, Bethlehem Christian Academy 6
Briarwood 35, Piedmont 21
Buford 49, Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School, N.Y. 6
Carrollton 50, Riverdale 14
Cartersville 56, Calhoun 0
Cedartown 41, Gilmer 14
Central-Macon 20, Howard 14
Chapel Hill 27, Lithia Springs 0
Commerce 49, Hebron Christian Academy 15
Concord Cannon, N.C. 28, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 7
Creekview 35, Cherokee 34
Dalton 10, Northwest Whitfield 7
Dawson County 30, Chattooga 8
Dodge County 3, West Laurens 0
Douglas County 39, Carver 13
Douglass 35, South Atlanta 7
Duluth 19, Meadowcreek 7
Dunwoody 43, Chamblee 6
Dutchtown 48, Columbia 0
East Coweta 49, Maynard Jackson 7
Eastside 21, Alcovy 9
Emanuel County Institute 50, Portal 14
Etowah 21, Spartanburg, S.C. 14
Fayette County 35, Banneker 20
First Presbyterian Day 34, Brookstone 13
Flowery Branch 41, Chestatee 13
Forsyth Central 31, River Ridge 21
Gainesville 21, Clarke Central 14
Gatewood 41, Tiftarea 6
Georgia Military 38, Fulton Leadership 6
Gordon Lee 35, LaFayette 20
Grayson 16, McEachern 13
Griffin 51, LaGrange 0
Habersham Central 29, White County 23
Harrison 25, North Cobb 13
Heard County 38, New Manchester 28
Heritage School 31, Southland 28
Heritage-Catoosa 47, Coahulla Creek 7
Heritage-Conyers 38, Ola 26
Hiram 28, South Paulding 9
Houston County 43, Eagle’s Landing 14
Lambert 26, Collins Hill 16
Landmark Christian 13, Stratford 3
Lassiter 24, Kell 9
Lee-Scott Academy, Ala. 42, Calvary Christian 17
Locust Grove 42, Forest Park 0
Luella 20, Lithonia 14
Lumpkin County 26, Jackson County 13
Manchester 35, Southwest Macon 6
Marist 27, Belen Jesuit, Fla. 0
Mays 36, Peachtree Ridge 31
McIntosh 40, Henry County 26
Mill Creek 30, Dacula 0
Milton 28, Cambridge 21
Mitchell County 46, Stewart County 0
Model 51, Adairsville 21
Monroe Area 24, Social Circle 7
Morgan County 23, North Oconee 13
Mount Vernon 23, Walker 16
Mountain View 50, Berkmar 7
Mt. Paran Christian 13, Bremen 3
Mt. Zion-Carrollton 49, Haralson County 0
North Clayton 12, Central-Carrollton 7
North Forsyth 31, Loganville 24
North Gwinnett 42, Hillgrove 24
North Murray 56, Coosa 27
North Paulding 22, East Paulding 21
Northgate 34, Starr’s Mill 17
Northside-Warner Robins 28, Westside-Macon 14
Oconee County 41, Walnut Grove 12
Pace Academy 21, Hapeville 7
Peach County 20, Warner Robins 19
Pebblebrook 49, Osborne 0
Pepperell 18, Pickens 10
Pike County 23, Monticello 6
Prince Avenue Christian 7, Athens Christian 0, OT
Rabun County 24, Stephens County 10
Ridgeland 40, Darlington 28
Ringgold 49, Fannin County 30
Riverwood 41, Holy Innocents’ 19
Rome 54, Drew 12
Roswell 31, Central Gwinnett 6
Rutland 13, Northeast-Macon 6
Sandy Creek 21, Allatoona 17
Shaw 21, Kendrick 14
Sonoraville 28, Cass 25
South Forsyth 56, Centennial 21
South Gwinnett 14, Brookwood 7
Spalding 22, Jonesboro 0
Sprayberry 23, Kennesaw Mountain 15
St. Francis 23, North Cobb Christian 21
St. Peter’s Prep, N.J. 41, Blessed Trinity 28
Taylor County 21, Greenville 0
Temple 36, Oglethorpe County 32
Thomas County Central 23, Cairo 17
Thomson 42, Jefferson 20
Troup County 28, Bowdon 27
Union County 61, Hayesville, N.C. 7
Upson-Lee 20, Columbus 0
Veterans 13, Worth County 10
Walton 59, Pope 33
West Hall 10, Washington-Wilkes 0
Westlake 29, Shiloh 13
Westover 26, Albany 9
Westside, S.C. 42, Hart County 6
Wheeler 30, South Cobb 12
Winder-Barrow 35, Northview 20
Woodstock 35, Sequoyah 21
Georgia POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Americus Sumter vs. Dooly County, ppd. to Sep 3.
Bainbridge vs. Lincoln, Fla., ppd. to Sep 3.
Bradwell Institute vs. Southeast Bulloch, ccd.
Brunswick vs. Cook, ppd. to Sep 3.
Burke County vs. Washington County, ppd. to Sep 3.
Cambridge Christian, Fla. vs. Twiggs County, ppd. to Sep 3.
Camden County vs. Columbia, Fla., ccd.
Charlton County vs. Appling County, ccd.
Coffee vs. Ware County, ppd. to Sep 3.
Crisp County vs. Turner County, ppd. to Sep 3.
Dougherty vs. Berrien, ppd.
Dublin vs. Wilkinson County, ppd. to Sep 3.
East Laurens vs. Montgomery County, ppd. to Sep 3.
Glascock County vs. Crawford County, ccd.
Glenn Hills vs. Cross Creek, ppd. to Sep 3.
Groves vs. Johnson County, ppd. to Sep 3.
Grovetown vs. Lincoln County, ppd. to Sep 3.
Hardaway vs. Lee County, ccd.
Harlem vs. Warren County, ppd. to Sep 3.
Alabama scores
Class 7A
Bob Jones 28, James Clemens 20
Central-Phenix City 42, Auburn 14
Davidson 42, Foley 6
Enterprise 50, Prattville 14
Hoover 19, Mountain Brook 3
Huntsville 67, Grissom 14
Jeff Davis 32, Smiths Station 14
Spain Park 28, Vestavia Hills 14
Sparkman 29, Buckhorn 22
Class 6A
Blount 41, Baldwin County 10
Chelsea 35, Wetumpka 28
Clay-Chalkville 36, Walker 14
Dothan 15, Russell County 14
Helena 23, Chilton County 13
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 49, Northridge 17
Muscle Shoals 24, Florence 7
Opelika 56, Carver-Montgomery 28
Oxford 44, Brewer 19
Park Crossing 19, Stanhope Elmore 0
Paul Bryant 33, Brookwood 14
Southside-Gadsden 34, Fort Payne 31
Class 5A
Briarwood Christian 42, Moody 6
Calera 25, Dallas County 22
Carroll 34, Charles Henderson 14
Corner 36, Fairview 6
Eufaula 56, B.T. Washington 14
Guntersville 41, Boaz 0
Jacksonville 63, Saks 24
Jemison 48, Billingsley 26
Mae Jemison 39, East Limestone 13
Mortimer Jordan 33, Springville 0
Rehobeth 28, Headland 13
Class 4A
Alabama Christian 21, Bullock County 0
Andalusia 50, Monroe County 6
Cherokee County 30, Hokes Bluff 7
Childersburg 30, Holtville 16
Dale County 28, Trinity Presbyterian 17
Fayette County 20, Good Hope 0
Madison Academy 42, Sardis 7
Munford 35, Dadeville 24
Oneonta 21, White Plains 14
Rogers 45, Danville 0
St. James 35, Montgomery Catholic 7
Tallassee 21, Handley 12
Class 3A
Bayside Academy 14, Clarke County 6
Daleville 41, Wicksburg 33
Fultondale 59, Hanceville 8
Geneva 49, Houston Academy 7
Greene County 20, Carbon Hill 0
Lexington 45, Elkmont 10
Mobile Christian 37, Excel 14
Montgomery Academy 28, Beulah 6
Opp 55, Straughn 32
Piedmont 33, Glencoe 0
Pike County 27, B.B. Comer 0
Providence Christian 20, Slocomb 15
Southside-Selma 20, Prattville Christian 15
Class 2A
Collinsville 27, Ider 6
Fyffe 46, Asbury 7
Gaston 36, Section 8
Goshen 49, Calhoun 8
G.W. Long 55, Geneva County 12
Red Bay 30, Mars Hill Bible 8
Reeltown 42, Woodland 6
Samson 34, Abbeville 6
Sheffield 28, Sulligent 25
Southern Choctaw 40, J.U. Blacksher 13
Thorsby 23, Francis Marion 8
Zion Chapel 49, Central-Hayneville 26
Class 1A
Cherokee 48, Phillips 16
Decatur Heritage 14, Hackleburg 7
Georgiana 56, Florala 0
Highland Home 57, Ellwood Christian 12
Loachapoka 82, Autaugaville 38
Lynn 13, Meek 6
Maplesville 40, Notasulga 0
McIntosh 58, J.F. Shields 0
Spring Garden 40, Gaylesville 0
Wadley 59, Appalachian 7
Lanier County vs. Savannah Country Day, ppd. to Sep 3.
Loganville Christian vs. Augusta Prep, ccd.
Long County vs. Jeff Davis, ccd.
Macon County vs. Irwin County, ppd. to Sep 5.
Metter vs. Johnson-Savannah, ccd.
New Hampstead vs. Islands, ppd. to Sep 3.
Richmond Academy vs. Aiken, S.C., ccd.
Richmond Hill vs. Brantley County, ccd.
Savannah vs. Claxton, ppd. to Sep 3.
South Effingham vs. Jenkins, ppd. to Sep 3.
T.W. Josey vs. Greenbrier, ppd. to Sep 3.
Telfair County vs. Bacon County, ccd.
Thomas Heyward Academy, S.C. vs. St. Andrew’s, ppd.
Trinity Christian-Dublin vs. First Presbyterian Christian, ccd.
Westside-Augusta vs. Hephzibah, ppd. to Sep 3.
Wheeler County vs. Jenkins County, ppd. to Oct 14.
Windsor Forest vs. Bryan County, ccd.
