U.S. Beasley has a big night for Carver

Douglas County used two big plays of 69 and 68 yards or more to score two touchdowns in the first half to take a 17-0 lead en route to the win over Carver.
Key Play: On Douglas County’s third play from scrimmage Uriah West went 69 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead the visitors never relinquished.
Difference makers:
Carver-US Beasley scored both TD’s for Carver, one on a 95-yard kickoff return and the other on an 8-yard pass reception.
Douglas County-West ran for 260 yards on 17 carries and two TD’s for the visiting Tigers.
Individual Statistics: Carver-Romello Kimbrough 15 carries for 105 yards, 4 for 10 passes for 13 more yards. Cameron Jessie-11 carries for 67 yards, Xaiyhir Jacobs, 8 carries for 66 yards and 7 of 17 passing for 80 yards and a touchdown. Douglas County- Devin Williams 18 of 26 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns, 5 carries for 1`0 yards. Amani Billups 10 catches for 191 yards and a touchdown.
Coaches Quote: “We tried to establish the running game and did well there but we didn’t execute well enough to put more points on the board. We had trouble punching it in for scores. Our defense played well enough but was out on the field for too many plays,” said Carver coach DreMail King.
Player Quote: “I knew my team needed something to pick them up and I just prayed to God to show me the way,” said Beasley about his kickoff return.
Friday night at Kinnett
Carver
0
0
13
0
—13
Douglas County
7
10
13
9
—39
First Quarter
DC-Uriah West 69 yards touchdown run (William Platt kick), 8:55
Second Quarter
DC-Amani Billups 68 pass from Devin Williams (Platt kick), 9:19
DC-Platt 27-yard field goal, 3:56
Third Quarter
DC- West 6 run (kick failed), 10:11
C-US Beasley 95-yard kickoff return (Jalen Harris kick), 9:58
C-Beasley 8 pass from Xaiyhir Jacobs (pass failed) 3:29
DC- Deon Rainey 5 run (Platt kick), 0:54
Fourth Quarter
DC- Fidel Ogbefein 48 pass from Williams (Platt kick), 8:31
DC-Safety-Jacobs tackled in end zone, 1:38.
Comments