September 3, 2016 4:36 PM

Harris County rallies against Thomas County in softball

From staff reports

Harris County rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning Friday to defeat Thomas County 7-6.

The Lady Tigers had tied the game at 6-6 when Hannah Carroll singled in Lilly Hooper. Emily Dansby went to the third on they play and scored the winning run when Tierra Brooks hit a sacrifice fly to left.

Brooke Wakenigg allowed six runs on nine hits and struck out five to get the complete-game win.

Friday at Hamilton, Ga.

Thomas Co.

000

200

4

6

9

1

Harris Co.

220

001

2

7

10

1

WP: Brooke Wakenigg. LP: NA. Top hitters: Harris County: Lilly Hooper 2-3, 2Rs, 2BBs; Emily Dansby 2-4, 3Rs, BB; Hannah Carroll, 2-5, 2B, 3 RBIs. Records: Harris County 5-1. Next: Harris County hosts Northside Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

