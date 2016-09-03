Harris County rallies against Thomas County in softball

Harris County rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning Friday to defeat Thomas County 7-6.
The Lady Tigers had tied the game at 6-6 when Hannah Carroll singled in Lilly Hooper. Emily Dansby went to the third on they play and scored the winning run when Tierra Brooks hit a sacrifice fly to left.
Brooke Wakenigg allowed six runs on nine hits and struck out five to get the complete-game win.
Friday at Hamilton, Ga.
Thomas Co.
000
200
4
—
6
9
1
Harris Co.
220
001
2
—
7
10
1
WP: Brooke Wakenigg. LP: NA. Top hitters: Harris County: Lilly Hooper 2-3, 2Rs, 2BBs; Emily Dansby 2-4, 3Rs, BB; Hannah Carroll, 2-5, 2B, 3 RBIs. Records: Harris County 5-1. Next: Harris County hosts Northside Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
