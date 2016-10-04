How Cubs pulled off season-changing surprise: Bringing back Dexter Fowler

When reports surfaced on Feb. 23 that Dexter Fowler had signed a three-year, $35 million deal with the Orioles, his former Cubs teammates began texting him congratulations.
Seven months later, Fowler was leading the champagne celebration in the Cubs clubhouse after they clinched the division title.
The unexpected return of Fowler helped propel the Cubs to one of their best seasons in decades, and may eventually be remembered as the move that took them to the promised land.
The saga started last winter when the Cubs made the free-agent center fielder a qualifying offer to get back a draft choice when he signed elsewhere. As much as they liked Fowler, the Cubs didn't want to offer him a long-term deal and firmly believed agent Casey Close would get him one.
"The timing didn't match up," President Theo Epstein recalled. "They were looking for something different early, and we had to move on. We were going to sign (Jason) Heyward."
Fowler went through the winter unsigned, partly because teams didn't want to give up a valuable draft pick. But Epstein stayed in touch with Close, repeatedly asking him the same question:
"What's going on with Dexter?"
Epstein saw the market for Fowler wasn't materializing and volunteered to call other GMs and tell them "what a great guy he is" and how well he performed for the 2015 Cubs.
"I said 'I'd be happy to, because I feel really bad,' " Epstein said. "I wanted the best for Dexter. I kept getting updates, and then when we got into spring training, I told (Close) 'No promises, but look, if it ends up he's looking at any one-year scenario, stay in touch because we might be able to make a trade or do some things that would put him back in play for us.' "
Close basically said thanks but no thanks. The Orioles were interested, and Fowler was ready to sign.
But when the deal fell through, Fowler told Close to call the Cubs and see if they were still interested. It didn't take long for Epstein and Close to hammer out a one-year deal with an option for 2017 that would guarantee Fowler $13 million and possibly give him another chance at free agency.
Meanwhile, a report of Fowler signing with the Orioles leaked, and once it hit Twitter it was taken as gospel.
"I actually didn't know where the report came from," Fowler recalled. "That thing is still a mystery to me. But the right people knew what the deal was."
The Cubs deal remained a secret between Fowler, Epstein and Close. First baseman Anthony Rizzo had sent Fowler a text to congratulate him on signing with the O's but didn't hear back.
"I gave him 24 hours, and I was kind of like, 'What?' " Rizzo said. "Dex's usually good at texting back."
Fowler was as silent as a sphinx, and had no problem keeping his friends out of the loop.
"In free agency you keep a lot of secrets," he said. "If nothing is spoken, then there is nothing to report."
On Feb. 24, once Epstein knew Fowler's deal was under wraps, he came up with a plan to surprise everyone at Cubs camp in Mesa, Ariz.
"We all wanted Dexter to have a real nice moment," Epstein said. "He'd been through an offseason that didn't go exactly the way he'd envisioned it. Casey is good at keeping a secret, and we are too."
As Fowler drove to Mesa, Ariz., from Las Vegas to take a physical, he received a text from Epstein giving him a place to meet the next day. The plan was to walk in together while the Cubs were doing team fundamentals and surprise everyone.
That night, Epstein took his wife out to dinner at True Food Kitchen, a restaurant in Scottsdale, Ariz., happy with his coup. On their way out, they ran into Rizzo and David Ross, who had come in for dinner.
"Rizzo and Rossy walked in, and we were just talking," Epstein said. "And I said, 'See you tomorrow. Oh, and I've got a good surprise for you too.' "
"What is it?" Rizzo replied.
"I can't tell you," Epstein said. "But you're going to be surprised."
Epstein figured the two thought it was "some dress-up thing or some magician," the usual stuff manager Joe Maddon trots out in spring.
Rizzo wasn't sure what Epstein had up his sleeve.
"An elephant? A giraffe?" he recalled. "Not Dex, especially since we thought he'd just signed with another team."
Fowler completed his physical in Mesa, Ariz., and waited for instructions at his hotel. The next morning, the Cubs dealt outfielder Chris Coghlan to the A's, clearing $4.8 million of salary and a roster spot.
"Theo called me that morning and told me everything was taken care of and to come on in," Fowler said. "He waited for me in the parking lot and we just walked on in from there."
The two sat in Fowler's car and caught up for a few minutes before making the long walk to Field No. 6, where Maddon was talking about fundamentals and buying time.
"We're all gathered around like 'What's going on?' " Kyle Schwarber recalled.
When Fowler and Epstein walked out to the back of the complex, they were spotted by an ESPN reporter. Epstein shrugged, figuring the secret wouldn't be spoiled because it would take the reporter a few seconds to put two and two together.
"I was all the way there," Fowler said. "So at that point it didn't matter."
The players had their backs to Epstein and Fowler as they strolled toward the field, and Javier Baez asked Maddon when the players were going to shave their heads.
"I remember they said 'Don't turn around,' " Schwarber said. "Knowing me, I had to turn around and look, and I see someone walking toward us, and I'm like, 'That really looks like Dexter.'
"I tapped someone on the shoulder and said: 'I think that's Dexter.' He said: 'No, Dex just signed with Baltimore.' "
Maddon suddenly ended his speech and the players all turned around to see Fowler with a smile a mile wide. The entire team immediately burst into applause and began hugging Fowler.
At long last, Fowler was home.
"It was awesome to see a smile on their faces, just of pure joy," Fowler said. "It's priceless."
Epstein explained there was no hanky panky involved, that their dealings with Fowler had been ongoing all along.
"It wasn't like we swooped in at the last minute and stole him from Baltimore," he said. "I don't want anyone to spike my crab cakes or anything the next time we go through there. We were just doing the best thing for the Cubs."
The best thing may have turned out to be the defining moment of the Cubs' season. Fowler's surprise return gave the Cubs a leadoff hitter who led them with a .393 on-base percentage and was the catalyst for baseball's most prolific offense.
"You could make that argument," Maddon said. "Because prior to getting him, we were trying to figure out at-bats. ... Had we not done it, we would've been in a lurch, no question, and you could make a solid case for what he did in the first half, that it got us off to that start. I can't argue with that."
Fowler was happy he got a chance to return to the Cubs for a special season, but in typical fashion he shrugged it off.
"We still have work to do," he said. "Other than that, it has worked well."
