Hendricks, Wood provide offensive spark in Cubs' 5-2 victory vs. Giants

The Cubs believed firmly that they deserved a four-day break after the regular season on the basis of their 103 victories.
But a case can be made that no break will be as deserving as their day off Sunday after pulling out numerous stops to take a 2-0 advantage over the Giants in their best-of-five National League Division Series.
Kyle Hendricks was forced to leave Saturday night after suffering a right forearm bruise in the fourth inning. But Hendricks contributed with a two-run single that led to an early departure for Jeff Samardzija, and reliever Travis Wood and the rest of the bullpen chipped in with timely contributions to preserve a 5-2 victory.
The Cubs can wrap up the series as soon as Monday night at AT&T Park, with Jake Arrieta scheduled to face Giants ace Madison Bumgarner, who has a 23-inning scoreless streak in postseason play.
"We're not going to let these two (wins) get to us," Javier Baez said.
Wood validated his hitting credentials when he smacked a home run off George Kontos in the fourth. Wood, who has hit nine homers during his career, became the first reliever in postseason history to hit a home run since Rosy Ryan of the New York Giants did it against the Washington Senators in Game 3 of the 1924 World Series - 16 seasons after the Cubs' last championship.
Wood also joined Rick Sutcliffe (1984) and Kerry Wood (2003) as the only Cubs pitchers to hit a home run in the playoffs.
Manager Joe Maddon elected to carry "only" 11 pitchers on his postseason roster because of the days off between Game 2 and Games 3 and 4 that will enable his relievers to recuperate.
That strategy came in handy after an Angel Pagan line drive stuck Hendricks in the right forearm and he had to leave the game in the fourth after a few warmup tosses and a long talk with Maddon.
X-rays on Hendricks were negative and he's expected to get at least one week to recover in the event the Cubs advance to the NL Championship Series on Friday.
Wood pitched 11/3 scoreless innings, and Carl Edwards Jr., Mike Montgomery, Hector Rondon and closer Aroldis Chapman maintained the three-run lead.
Meanwhile, Giants manager Bruce Bochy, who is carrying 12 pitchers, was forced to lift Samardzjia down 4-0 after two innings.
Pinch-hitter Gregor Blanco had an RBI double during a two-run third off Hendricks, but Bochy had to employ Bumgarner - a respectable hitter - as a pinch-hitter in the fifth to preserve his bench.
Cubs leadoff batter Dexter Fowler, who worked Samardzija for a 13-pitch walk in the first inning Sept. 1, smacked Samardzija's ninth pitch for a double Friday night and scored on Ben Zobrist's two-out single.
In the second, Baez broke immediately on Hendricks' soft drive to center and crossed home plate with a head-first slide.
But Baez, who hit a game-winning homer in Game 1, broke into his home run trot after hitting a deep drive in the sixth. But the ball caromed off the left-field wall, causing Baez to shift into a sprint and injure his head while colliding with the knee of second baseman Joe Panik while sliding into second.
Baez needed medical attention, but the pain turned into embarrassment when he was called out at second after a replay.
With two outs in the eighth, reliever Hunter Strickland moved Baez off the plate with an inside belt-high fastball.
Comments