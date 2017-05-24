Legendary baseball coach Bobby Howard resigns from Central High

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:16 First Responders grill out with doctors and nurses at Midtown Medical Center. Pause 7:48 Area baseball coach to be inducted into national hall of fame 0:53 Judge hands down sentences in Peachtree Mall murder trial 2:10 Father fears he won't know full details of son's death after suspect killed 0:48 Columbus, Phenix City weather for May 25 from WRBL's Bob Jewswald 1:38 Bradley Company breaks ground on major riverfront development project 1:56 City Manager Isaiah Hugley talks about pipe corrosion at Government Center on 10th Street 3:01 Guilty verdicts on all counts are read in Superior Court in the March 2016 gang murder at Peachtree Mall 1:49 Grandmother says she still can't believe her grandson is dead 1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Central High School baseball coach Bobby Howard, formerly of Columbus High School, will be inducted into the National High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Howard has amassed over 900 victories and 12 state championships. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

