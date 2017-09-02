Mike Sielski: Hoskins looks to be a welcome break from Phillies' past busts

We have not seen this before. You have to start there with Rhys Hoskins, whether you are a longtime and long-suffering fan of the Phillies, a casual follower of Major League Baseball, or a person who immerses yourself in the sport. No player had ever hit 11 home runs in his first 18 major league games until Hoskins. No hitter has needed so little time to thrill a fan base so much.
The start of Hoskins' career is special not only because of what he has done. It is special, too, because he has done it for the Phillies. When Gary Sanchez hits 20 home runs in 53 games as a rookie, he is presumed to be merely the latest in a line of great Yankees catchers: Bill Dickey, Yogi Berra, Thurman Munson, Jorge Posada, now Sanchez. When Aaron Judge launches 30 home runs before the all-star break, he launches himself immediately into the realm of myth, inspiring references to Ruth and Gehrig and Mantle. When you play for the most successful and renowned franchise in baseball, such comparisons are a cliche. With Hoskins, sure, people reference Ryan Howard and Chase Utley and maybe, if they were around for and remember his prime, Mike Schmidt. Still, Hoskins is not regarded as the latest link in a chain of greatness. If anything, there is surprise that he is doing this, and that he is doing it here, for this team.
That surprise, if you know anything about Phillies history, is understandable. Hoskins appears to be the real thing: an accomplished slugger who has hit well at every level of the team's system, who has an advanced command of the strike zone, who by all accounts possesses the maturity to handle the pressure and expectations that are ahead for him. But in watching Hoskins' space-rocket rise, it's difficult not to think back to those players from the Phillies' past who showed similar promise but couldn't sustain it. It is a familiar, recurring story for this franchise. This, we have seen before. Here are six of the most infamous and egregious examples of a Phillies phenom who flamed out, in order of increasing infamy. (They're not quite as egregious as the alliteration of that previous sentence, but you get the idea.)
6. Bruce Ruffin
In 1986, the same season that Steve Carlton's career with the Phillies ended, they seemed to have a young, promising left-hander to fill his place in the rotation for years to come. As a 22-year-old rookie, Ruffin went 9-4 with six complete games in 21 starts; he led the team's starters in earned-run average (2.46) and walks-and-hits-per-innings-pitched (1.244). He was never that good again for the Phillies, posting a 33-54 record and a 4.50 ERA over his next five seasons.
5. John Mayberry Jr.
Mayberry made the most of his role as a part-time outfielder on a team that won 102 games in 2011, hitting 15 home runs and posting an .854 on-base-plus-slugging percentage over just 267 at-bats. The Phillies thought they might have another Jayson Werth in Mayberry. What they had, instead, was a right-handed hitter who struggled to hit right-handed pitchers and who was never cut out to be an everyday outfielder in the majors.
4. Marty Bystrom
Without Bystrom, who went 5-0 with a 1.50 ERA in six late-season starts, the 1980 Phillies probably wouldn't have won the National League East, let alone won the World Series. That month was the time-capsule moment of his career. Bystrom never won more than six games or pitched more than 119 innings in six major-league seasons, and the Phillies traded him to the Yankees in June 1984.
3. Pat Combs
It looked as if Combs, the Phillies' first-round draft pick in 1988, was going to be their ace for years to come after he went 4-0 with a 2.09 ERA – and a remarkable 30-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 38 2/3 innings – late in the 1989 season. He led them in wins the following season but was just 10-10 with a 4.07 ERA and soon lost the ability to throw strikes consistently. By 1993, he was out of baseball.
2. Domonic Brown
The Dom Brown era is still so fresh in everyone's mind that there's not much reason to rehash it here. Remember that incredible month he had in 2013? That's all it was, really. A month.
1. Jeff Stone
It wasn't just that Stone hit .362 and stole 27 bases in 51 games for the Phillies in 1984, then became nothing more than an amiable journeyman who bounced from the Phils to the Baltimore Orioles to the Texas Rangers to the Boston Red Sox over his mostly undistinguished eight years in the majors. It was that in 1985, the Phillies built a marketing campaign, titled "Follow Us," around the collective speed that Stone, Juan Samuel, and Von Hayes were supposed to bring to their lineup. That season, the Phillies staggered to a 75-87 record, and Stone batted .265 in 88 games, stole just 15 bases, and was demoted to the minors. 'Twas a magical time...
