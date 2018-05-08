Nats' Trea Turner makes himself at home at Petco Park

The Josh Byrnes regime was right to believe in Trea Turner's blossoming power.
Even in the most pitching-friendly of venues.
Nearly four years after the San Diego Padres made him a first-round pick, Turner homered in a long-awaited Petco Park debut.
Problem is, the 24-year-old shortstop is coming of age in a Nationals uniform, the Padres' chief return from that trade is on the disabled list for the second time this year and San Diego State product Stephen Strasburg enjoyed yet another downtown visit in Washington's 8-5 win on Monday night.
Turner, of course, made at least one visit to San Diego as the Padres' 13th overall pick in the 2014 draft.
It was fitting that his first official at-bat at Petco Park produced a home run off Tyson Ross, the older brother of the pitcher (Joe Ross) sent with Turner to Washington in a three-team deal that A.J. Preller completed just a few months after succeeding Byrnes as the Padres' general manager.
Wil Myers, the Padres' big get in the trade, watched from the home bench Monday night, an oblique strain restricting him to the disabled list for the second time to start his fourth season in the organization.
Of course, Myers has been an All-Star in San Diego. He's participated in the home run derby here. He slugged 58 homers the previous two years combined after wrist injuries sidelined him most of 2015.
Turner's climb to the majors in the Nationals' system has not been without injury setbacks, either.
But he's hit as many as 13 homers in 73 games in 2016, swiped as many as 46 bases in 98 games in 2017 and entered Monday with a .281/.382/.393 batting line in his first official game at Petco Park, nearly four years after Byrnes' front office made him a mid-first-round pick out of North Carolina State.
The Nationals' shortstop didn't take long to show the Padres what they gave up for Myers, driving a 1-1 fastball from Ross in the first inning 396 feet to center for his third homer of the season.
Five innings later, Turner walked on four pitches and scored from first on Anthony Rendon's double to left to open a 2-1 lead.
Matt Adams followed with a no-doubt homer to right, his first of two blasts in the game.
Then Howie Kendrick doubled, Matt Wieters singled and Ross was out of the game a half-inning later with five runs allowed in six innings.
That was more than enough cushion for Strasburg, who continued his run of quality starts in his hometown with seven strong innings.
Strasburg struck out five and allowed three runs on six hits and a walk.
Strasburg, the No. 1 overall pick in 2009, is 3-1 with a 3.12 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 26 career innings at Petco Park.
The Padres scratched across their only runs off Strasburg in the fourth on Franchy Cordero's run-scoring groundout, in the sixth via Carlos Asuaje's sacrifice fly and in the seventh on Jose Pirela's two-out single.
Freddy Galvis' run-scoring groundout off Nationals reliever Carlos Torres and Manuel Margot's ensuing, two-out single closed the Padres' deficit to 8-5 in the ninth.
Adams' second homer marred left-hander Matt Strahm's Padres debut.
Activated from the disabled list Monday, Strahm allowed three runs on two hits and three walks in two innings.
