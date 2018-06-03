Ending is wasteland for Angels in loss to Rangers

ANAHEIM, Calif.–Garrett Richards threw his best game in at least three years, Mike Trout fell a double shy of a cycle, and the Angels had absolutely nothing to show for it Saturday night. The Texas Rangers scored runs in the ninth and 10th innings to pull out a 3-2 come-from-behind victory in Angel Stadium.
Angels left-hander Jose Alvarez struck out Joey Gallo to open the 10th before giving up a single to Rougned Odor and walking Robinson Chirinos.
Ronald Guzman grounded a single to left fielder Justin Upton, who made a strong one-hop throw home, but Odor beat catcher Martin Maldonado's tag with a head-first slide into the plate for a 3-2 lead.
Keone Kola retired the side in the order in the bottom of the 10th for the save, with Trout flying out to center to end the game.
The Rangers tied the score 2-2 in the ninth on a controversial and confusing play that had many in the stadium thinking the game was over.
With Texas trailing 2-1, Jurickson Profar doubled off Angels reliever Blake Parker with one out in the ninth and took third on a wild pitch. Nomar Mazara walked and was replaced by pinch-runner Carlos Tocci.
Adrian Beltre lifted a fly to deep left to score Profar, who picked up his pace when he saw Tocci tag from first. Upton threw out Tocci at second, and after a replay review, umpires ruled Profar touched the plate before the tag at second, so the run counted.
The late run robbed a win from Richards, who looked nothing like the pitcher who gave up three earned runs and five walks in 21/3 innings of last Sunday's 3-1 loss in Yankee Stadium.
The right-hander, mixing a 97-mph fastball with nasty slider, was dominant over seven innings, giving up one hit, one unearned run, striking out nine and walking one.
Trout gave the Angels a 1-0 lead in the first when he drove a Cole Hamels fastball over the left-field wall for his major league-leading 19th homer. He tripled off Gallo's glove in left in the third and singled in the eighth.
With two on and no one out, Trout swung at a first pitch from reliever Jose Leclerc in the eighth and popped to first.
Ian Kinsler increased the Angels lead to 2-0 in the sixth when he clanged a solo homer off the left-field foul pole.
Richards' first pitch of the game was lined to center field for a single by Shin-Soo Choo. The Rangers would not reach base again until the seventh, as Richards retired 17 straight batters, nine by strikeout.
Richards needed only 75 pitches to complete six innings. Choo led off the seventh with a soft, sinking liner to third. Jefry Marte failed to make a lunging catch of the ball, which squirted out of his glove for an error.
Choo took second on a wild pitch, third on Profar's grounder to second, and he scored on Mazara's grounder to second to make it 2-1. Richards walked Gallo to open the eighth and was pulled in favor of Justin Anderson, who walked Odor on four pitches to put two on with no outs.
But Anderson snuffed out the rally by getting Chirinos to fly to center and striking out Guzman and Delino DeShields.
Odor was booed loudly before each at-bat by fans who were still upset by Odor's aggressive slide into Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons in an attempt to break up a game-ending double play Friday night.
Odor's spikes-first whip of his right leg opened a gash in Simmons' left shin. Heated words led to a scrum in the middle of the field, but no punches were thrown.
Angels manager Mike Scioscia did not expect hostilities between the American League West rivals, who have had several benches-clearing incidents in the last 15 years, to linger Saturday night.
"It was an unfortunate incident, but it's past us," he said before the game. "There was a little bit of veer on the slide. The only exception you can take is the fact that Simba got spiked. But it's water under the bridge. We're gonna play baseball."
Some eyebrows were raised when Hamels pulled an 86-mph cut fastball that hit Simmons in the lower left leg in the second inning.
Simmons had a chance for revenge on Odor when he slid into second in the fourth inning, trying to break up a double play. Odor threw late to first, but interference was ruled on Simmons.
