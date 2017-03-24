Braves’ policy on bringing food into SunTrust has changed

The Atlanta Braves have changed the policy regarding food and beverages that fans are permitted to bring into the new SunTrust Park.
Sneak peek at what foods you'll find inside SunTrust Park
Beginning this season, ticketholders will not be allowed to bring in outside food. Exceptions will be made for infant food and for special dietary restriction items, according to a Braves spokesperson. Fans bringing in such food items may enter through any gate.
Fans may bring their own water, but it must be in a sealed plastic container.
The changes are the result of tighter security put in place by the Braves, a spokesperson clarified. An earlier statement suggested it was a league-wide mandate.
The new food and drink policy is currently being updated on the Atlanta Braves website. It will be posted on the Braves’ website prior to the team’s exhibition game against the New York Yankees March 31.
There is an approved tailgating zone near Surface Lot 6 at SunTrust Park where fans can enjoy their own food and beverages before entering the stadium. The designated lot will remain unlocked for two hours after each regular season game.
The Braves open the season Monday, April 3, against the Mets in New York. Their home opener against the San Diego Padres, Friday, April 14, is sold out. Some standing room only tickets will go sale April 10.
Comments