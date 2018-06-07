The 2018 MLB Draft is over. Who did the Atlanta Braves add to the fold?

The 2018 MLB Draft’s third and final day came and went Wednesday, as the Atlanta Braves added their final 11 picks in their latest draft class. At the draft’s end, the Braves had made 39 total selections.
Below is the Braves’ entire 2018 draft class:
1st round, 8th overall pick: Carter Stewart, right-handed pitcher, Eau Gallie HS (Fla.)
2nd round, 49th overall pick: Greyson Jenista, first baseman, Wichita State
4th round, 112th overall pick: Tristan Beck, right-handed pitcher, Stanford
5th round, 142nd overall pick: Trey Riley, right-handed pitcher, John A Logan College
6th round, 172nd overall pick: Andrew Moritz, center fielder, UNC-Greensboro
7th round, 202nd overall pick: Brooks Wilson, right-handed pitcher, Stetson University
8th round, 232nd overall pick: AJ Graffanino, shortstop, Washington
9th round, 262nd overall pick: Ryan Shetter, right-handed pitcher, Texas Tech
10th round, 292nd overall pick: Brett Langhorne, third baseman, Carson-Newman College
11th round, 322nd overall pick: Jake Higginbotham, left-handed pitcher, Clemson
12th round, 352nd overall pick: Nolan Kingham, right-handed pitcher, Texas
13th round, 382nd overall pick: Brendan Venter, first baseman, Auburn
14th round, 412nd overall pick: Victor Vodnik, right-handed pitcher, Rialto HS (Calif.)
15th round, 442nd overall pick: Greg Cullen, second baseman, Niagara University
16th round, 472nd overall pick: Ty Harpenau, right-handed pitcher, Texas Tech
17th round, 502nd overall pick: Justin Dean, center fielder, Lenoir-Rhyne University
18th round, 532nd overall pick: Cameron Kurz, right-handed pitcher, UC San Diego
19th round, 562nd overall pick: Zach Daniels, right-handed pitcher, Iowa
20th round, 592nd overall pick: CJ Alexander, third baseman, State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota
21st round, 622nd overall pick: Tanner Lawson, left-handed pitcher, St. Edwards University
22nd round, 652nd overall pick: Ray Soderman, catcher, Oregon
23rd round, 682nd overall pick: William Woods, right-handed pitcher, Dyersburg State Community College
24th round, 712nd overall pick: Rusber Estrada, catcher, Faulkner University
25th round, 742nd overall pick: Michael Mateja, third baseman, North Central College
26th round, 772nd overall pick: Zach Guth, left-handed pitcher, Hartford Community College
27th round, 802nd overall pick: Zach Seipel, right-handed pitcher, University of Minnesota Crookston
28th round, 832nd overall pick: Derek West, right-handed pitcher, Pittsburgh
29th round, 862nd overall pick: Ray Hernandez, third baseman, Alabama State
30th round, 892nd overall pick: Mitch Stallings, left-handed pitcher, Duke
31st round, 922nd overall pick: Gabriel Rodriguez, outfielder, Miami Dade Community College South
32nd round, 952nd overall pick: Trey Harris, second baseman, Missouri
33rd round, 982nd overall pick: Mason Berne, first baseman, UNC-Wilmington
34th round, 1,012nd overall pick: Zack Hess, right-handed pitcher, LSU
35th round, 1,042nd overall pick: Logan Brown, catcher, University of Southern Indiana
36th round, 1,072nd overall pick: Victor Cavalieri, left-handed pitcher, Houghton College
37th round, 1,102nd overall pick: Alex Camacho, right-handed pitcher, Vanguard University
38th round, 1,132nd overall pick: Franco Aleman, right-handed pitcher, Alonso HS (Fla.)
39th round, 1,162nd overall pick: Jack Perkins, right-handed pitcher, Kokomo HS (Ind.)
40th round, 1,192nd overall pick: Micky Mangan, catcher, Pinecrest Academy
In all, Atlanta selected 17 right-handed pitchers, five left-handed pitchers, four third basemen, four catchers, three outfielders, three first basemen, two second basemen and one shortstop.
The Braves retain the rights to sign these players until 11:59 p.m. ET on Aug. 15 or until the player in question enters or returns to a four-year college on a full-time basis.
