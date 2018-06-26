The Braves hit another walk-off Monday. Where does that rank in baseball this season?

The Atlanta Braves hold a 3.5 game lead in the NL East, and a big part of the team’s success has been their penchant for last-minute heroics. That was again the case Monday night, with second baseman Ozzie Albies playing the hero this time.
Albies hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 11th inning to give the Braves a 5-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. The hit, which was Albies’ 17th home run this season, gave the Braves their fifth win in the last eight games.
Atlanta fans probably feel like every other win by the Braves this season has been of the walk-off variety, but where does the team rank in walk-off hits?
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s David O’Brien tweeted shortly after the game that Albies’ homer gave the Braves seven walk-off hits in 2018, which has the team tied for the MLB lead with the St. Louis Cardinals. Of Atlanta’s seven walk-offs, five were home runs, which is also tied with the Cardinals for the league lead.
This season, only center fielder Ender Inciarte (bunt single against the Mets on April 22) and shortstop Dansby Swanson (single against the Marlins on May 20) have given the Braves a walk-off hit that did not clear the fences.
The Braves will look to add another win against the Reds on Tuesday when the two face off at 7:35 p.m. ET.
