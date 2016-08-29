Edwin Jackson to start for Padres against Braves

The long and winding career of Edwin Jackson will have him back at Turner Field on Tuesday night.
The former Shaw High standout will start for the San Diego Padres against the Atlanta Braves.
First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.
The 32-year-old Jackson is in his 14th Major League season. San Diego is his 11th major league team and second this year.
He started with the Marlins and went 0-1 with a 5.91 ERA in eight games.
He is 3-3 with the Padres with a 5.66 ERA in seven starts.
