NBA Eastern Conference preview

1:44 Red Ribbon Week: Meet Eugene Thomas Pause

2:13 Sean White: Attention grabbing win over Arkansas shows 'something good' is happening on the Plains

1:41 What made Auburn OL Alex Kozan say ‘hell yeah’ during Arkansas game

1:43 Auburn DB Carlton Davis: Sophomore had revenge on his mind in win over Arkansas

0:40 Columbus Police Chief explains flash bangs heard on Hilton Avenue

1:57 Wanda Grimes talks about jail ministry and book

2:22 Columbus police chief recounts the Hilton Avenue Burglary

0:18 Police SWAT team on scene at Hilton Avenue

1:03 Highway trooper rescues bald eagle on Florida turnpike

2:01 6 quick and easy DIY Halloween costumes