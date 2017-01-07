Tim Kawakami: Durant, Nash and a Hall of Fame friendship that brought them to the Warriors

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live Pause

0:24 Beware of black ice on the roadways

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

3:24 Sean White: 'I'm so tired of being hurt'

7:48 Area baseball coach to be inducted into national hall of fame

1:11 David Wright talks about his book

4:23 Game warden shoots family's pet deer

2:09 Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather

1:04 Female cat owners benefit most from stress-reducing effect of a pet