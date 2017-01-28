Lowry leads DeRozan-less Raptors past Bucks, 102-86

Make it an unlucky seven for the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Bucks returned to their house of horrors and dropped a 102-86 decision to the Toronto Raptors at the Air Canada Centre on Friday night. It was Milwaukee's seventh loss in the last eight games and its seventh in a row against the Raptors.
Toronto (29-18) ended a five-game losing streak as newly named All-Star Kyle Lowry stole the show with 32 points and six assists. Norman Powell added 19 points while starting in place of the injured DeMar DeRozan.
Jabari Parker led the Bucks (21-25) with 21 points and 13 rebounds, and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 19 points, eight assists and six rebounds. The only other Bucks player in double figures was Matthew Dellavedova with 11 points.
Rookie Thon Maker gave the Bucks a needed spark at the start of the second quarter, after Milwaukee gave up a 17-0 first quarter run and trailed, 36-19, at the end of the period.
Maker had eight points, including two dunks, but also picked up three fouls in 6 minutes.
The former Ontario prep school star helped the Bucks get within seven points before Toronto answered.
Rookie Fred VanVleet and Lowry hit 3s as the Raptors extended the lead to 16 before Parker made two free throws to cut the Bucks' deficit to 53-39 at halftime.
Toronto made 7 of 13 3-point attempts to just 2 of 12 for the Bucks in the first half,
Bucks coach Jason Kidd went to an all-reserve unit to start the second quarter, featuring Maker, Jason Terry, Mirza Teletovic, Rashad Vaughn and Malcolm Brogdon.
Dellavedova and Parker each scored nine points in the third quarter as the Bucks outscored the Raptors, 31-24, to close within seven points.
Lowry was fouled after making a 3-pointer at the 11:16 mark in the fourth quarter, but he missed the free throw.
The Bucks got within eight on a dunk by Brogdon, but Lowry grabbed an offensive rebound and scored. Reserve center Lucas Nogueira then made a steal and dunked for an 84-72 Toronto lead.
